If you’re looking for popular face masks that are made right here in the USA, we’ve got a terrific option for you that our readers love.

Bluegrass Multi-Layer Face Masks are back in stock at Amazon and they cost just $17.99 for a 10-pack.

These Bluegrass masks are almost as popular as best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks among our readers, and they cost just $1.80 each.

Are you still searching for N95 masks for sale online? You might be able to fund some if you’re lucky, but you’ll likely have to pay crazy gouged prices if you want to order them. That’s why so many BGR Deals readers have been stocking up on other top-selling face masks, especially now while coronavirus case numbers are still soaring. Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks are currently the best-selling respirators among our readers, and they cost much less than the old $45 price Amazon used to charge. Black AccuMed face masks have been very popular lately too, and they’re available with elastic headbands as well.

Our readers have been loving all of those options, but some people out there are on the lookout for masks that are made right here in the USA instead of in China. If that includes you, there’s a terrific option you should definitely check out.

If you haven’t yet heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks, you’re certainly not the only one out there. We had never heard of them either until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re a very popular option for anyone looking for masks that aren’t price-gouged.

One of the things our readers seem to love most about these masks is the fact that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most masks that you’ll find online are manufactured. There’s nothing inherently wrong with masks made in China, of course, but plenty of people out there prefer to have a USA-made option. Masks that are made here in the USA are often more expensive than China-made masks, which is certainly understandable. Bluegrass masks cost just $1.80 each, however, making them the most affordable top-selling masks among BGR Deals readers.

Of course, as we said, there are plenty of good options out there if you prefer KN95 masks or if you’re just looking for some variety, including Powecom KN95 face masks and black AccuMed face masks.

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | Ready-to… Price:$17.99 ($1.80 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

