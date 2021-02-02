If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Picking up some of your favorite snacks, ones that you’ve been saving and waiting to finish off, can be the highlight of a day. We’re not joking, as people definitely daydream about their meals and snacks. Just as you reopen the bag of chips, you pull one out and realize that it’s stale. Your dreams are crushed. You can’t enjoy the deliciousness that you’d been craving. Well, had you not just crumpled or rolled the bag downward the last time, this could’ve been avoided. Even when you use chip clips, the freshness can escape. You are going to want to make sure this never happens again. That’s why we recommend a bag sealer. These devices will reseal your bags and lock in the flavors and freshness. They also work well for those who are shipping items that need to be packaged properly. We’ve dug around and found five of the best ones on the market to fit all of your bag sealing needs. Tag a look and don’t be disappointed by a stale chip again.

Ready to use

You’ll be able to start sealing immediately when you get the EZCO Bag Sealer. That’s because this comes with the two AA batteries that are needed to make it work. This is a two-in-one bag sealer and cutter, so you’ll be able to open up the bag after you’ve sealed it for your next snacking turn. This is ideal for the kitchen, camping, fishing, travel, and more. This uses a high temperature sealing head to avoid waste. It takes almost no time to use and you won’t have to preheat it. The heating film instantly reaches the sealing temperature. It can seal multiple common packages that are 0.3mm or less. You can handle storage bags, chips bags, snack bags, PP, PE, PVC bags, but this is not meant for paper bags or pure aluminum bags.

Key Features:

Ideal for kitchen, camping, or fishing

Includes two AA batteries

Instantly reaches the sealing temperature

Hang it up

Always know where your bag sealer is when you hang the AOYEE Mini Bag Sealer up in your kitchen. This is extremely portable to carry with you, so you can use it and bring it with you anywhere. It has a hook, so you can keep it in one place when you need to. It requires two AA batteries (not included) and it can be used to open or seal a bag. To use, just put in the batteries, place the bag between the upper cover and the heating sheet and slowly pull until the bag is sealed. This works for almost any plastic bag but is not recommended to be used with bags that have oil or butter on the inside.

Key Features:

Hook to hang it up

Can be used to open or close a bag

Not recommended to be used with bag that have oil or butter inside

Package up your goods

Great for small businesses that ship out food packages, the Metronic Impulse Bag Sealer will seal off larger bags. You can choose between the 8″ and the 12″ model or one that is blue, black, or orange. This features an upgraded and thickened case that’s made out of iron. The upgrade pure copper transformers makes sure the tabletop heat impulse sealer works for a long time. It is non-toxic, odorless, durable, and reinforced. This can seal more than 10,000 bags. It comes with two sets of replacements, so you’ll always have some on hand.

Key Features:

Choose between 8″ and 12″ model

Upgraded and thickened iron case

Non-toxic and odorless

Don’t be without one

It’ll be hard for you to forget a bag sealer when you have the mempedont 2 Pack Mini Bag Sealer. This two pack comes in white, black, or grey and can be used to either open or close a bag. Made from ABS material, these can resist low and high temperatures. You’ll be able to keep one with you for traveling purposes and leave the other one in the kitchen. They both have hooks, so hanging them up won’t be an issue. It takes between 3-5 seconds to preheat it and then you can go ahead and slide the bag underneath. Once you attach the hook, it powers down automatically.

Key Features:

Comes with two

Takes between 3-5 seconds to preheat

Powers down automatically with hook

Reach a long way

Rather than dealing with batteries, the Shendian Mini Food Bag Heat Sealer will work if you have an outlet. This has a unique design with a 3D corrugated suspension heating sheet. It uses high quality ABS material with an independent switch design. The cable and cord is 43.1″ long, so you won’t have to be standing right next to an outlet to use it. This is resistant to high temperatures and will keep your snacks fresher.

Key Features:

3D corrugated suspension heating sheet

Cable and cord is 43.1″ long

Resistant to high temperatures

