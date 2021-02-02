If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Music Unlimited is just like Spotify and Apple Music, giving you unlimited access to millions of songs and podcasts for one low monthly fee.

For a limited time, that “low monthly fee” can be FREE for the first 90 days thanks to a limited-time Amazon promotion.

Once your free trial is over, you can still save 20% each month if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber.

There are plenty of music streaming services out there, but a small handful has definitely bubbled to the top. One wildly popular service is Spotify, of course, and the other is Apple Music since it’s so easy for iPhone users to subscribe. Other services like Pandora and YouTube Music continue to attract some customers, but there’s a different streaming music option you should check out right now.

Not only is Amazon Music Unlimited just as good as top rivals like Spotify according to many subscribers… it’s also FREE for a limited time thanks to an awesome Amazon promotion.

Head over to this special promotion page on Amazon and you can score the mother of all introductory offers. Sign up now as a new customer and you get not 7 days… not 2 weeks… not a month… but 90 days of free access to the service! That’s right, you get about three months of unlimited music streaming from Amazon’s library of more than 60 million songs.

This deal is open to anyone who has not had an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription in the past, and there’s one more thing you need to know about it. Once the trial ends, you’ll continue to save money if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 per month just like comparable services, but Prime members get it for just $7.99 per month!

Here are the terms and conditions from Amazon’s promo page:

This 90-day free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited who purchase an eligible item shipped and sold by http://www.amazon.com, sign up for an eligible Amazon subscription (e.g. Prime, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channel), or register an eligible device in the Alexa app. You will receive an e-mail from Amazon with instructions on how to redeem this offer. Offer must be redeemed within 30 days of receiving email. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members), until you cancel. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.

