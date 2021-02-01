If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s your cable company’s worst nightmare: We’re going to show you how easy it is to save up to $120 per year on your cable bill.

So many people are unaware that they pay between $8 and $10 per month to use their cable company’s modem.

Guess what — you can completely eliminate that monthly fee by using your own cable modem instead.

More and more people cut the cord and cancel their pay TV service each month, so the last thing your cable company wants is for us to tell you about an easy way to save even more money on your monthly bill. That’s not going to stop us though, so get ready to start saving some cash!

Anyone who uses a cable modem that was given by an internet service provider is likely paying a monthly rental fee. You might not even realize it, but check out your most recent bill and you’ll likely see an $8 or $10 charge there for the modem. That adds up to either $96 or $120 that you’re spending unnecessarily each month because cable companies are now required to let you use your own cable modem. If you do, that monthly modem rental fee will disappear from your bill as soon as your cable company receives your leased modem when you send it back.

When it comes to which modem you should go with, there are a bunch of popular options out there that work with every single major cable internet provider like Comcast/Xfinity, Charter/Time Warner Cable/Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, and more.

Anyone looking to spend as little as possible should check out the Motorola MB7420 cable modem, a best-seller that’s down to just $58.99 today at Amazon. It supports data speeds up to 686Mbps and is recommended for people with data speed tiers up to 300Mbps. If you want something faster, you’ll find the 2Gbps ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 on sale for $149, and the Motorola MG7700 cable modem & Wi-Fi router with gigabit internet support is perfect for anyone looking for Wi-Fi as well. That model retails for $200, but it’s on sale right now for $169.99.

Remember, all of these modems will eventually pay for themselves since you’ll eliminate that monthly modem rental fee on your bill. So, what are you waiting for?!

Motorola MB7420 cable modem – $58.99

This 16×4 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem provides speeds up to 686 Mbps, sixteen times faster than DOCSIS 2.0. A Full-Band Capture digital tuner ensures a faster, more reliable Internet.

Requires cable Internet service. Certified by Comcast XFINITY for residential speeds up to Extreme 300, by Comcast Business for speeds up to Deluxe 250, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter Spectrum, BrightHouse, and other leading cable service providers for modem ownership programs that typically save rental charges of $120 or more per year

Setup is fast and easy with a few quick steps set out in a Quick Start guide. Experienced USA-based customer support specialists are there to help if you need them.

Attractive, compact design minimizes shelf space, improves cooling, and extends product life while looking great in any home or office. A two-year warranty plus rugged lightning and power surge circuits protect your investment.

ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 cable modem – $149

DOCSIS 3 1 Cable Modem best for cable internet speed plans up to 2 Gbps. Note, a 2nd IP address is required from your cable internet provider to reach 2 Gbps.

32 downstream x 8 upstream DOCSIS 3 0 bonded channels, 2 downstream x 2 upstream OFDM DOCSIS 3 1 channels

Two 1-Gigabit Ethernet ports capable of link aggregation

Motorola MG7700 cable modem & Wi-Fi router – $169.99

Fast 24×8 DOCSIS 3.0 cable Modem Plus a built-in AC1900 Dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi Gigabit Router with four Gigabit (GigE) Ethernet ports, power boost Wi-Fi amplifiers, firewall security, and more. The maximum modem speed is 1000 Mbps, supporting service speeds up to 650.

Eliminate up to $156 per year in cable Modem rental fees. (Savings are shown for Comcast Xfinity and vary by cable service provider.) certified by all leading cable service providers including Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Charter spectrum (no cable Modem is compatible with fiber optic, DSL, or satellite services, available from Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, Frontier, and others.)

Built-in high-speed router with AC1900 wireless and Power boost – Provides internet access for Wi-Fi devices including smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and more. Four 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports provide wired connections to Windows and Mac computers and other Ethernet-capable devices. A Broadcom cable Modem Chipset provides security from denial of service attacks.

