In case you’re wondering, Powecom KN95 masks and sleek black AccuMed face masks are still the best-selling masks on Amazon among our readers.

But now, Amazon is now selling Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks for just $1.16 each.

Amazon typically restricts NIOSH N95 masks so only hospitals and government agencies can order them, but this listing is open to everyone.

Nothing on Amazon is as popular as Powecom KN95 masks among our readers, and they have been top-sellers ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began. They’re also now in stock for $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old price of $45 from this past summer. On top of that, you can now get Powecom KN95 masks with elastic headbands instead of earloops, and they cost $1 less per box.

Sleek black AccuMed face masks are very popular as well because they’re finally back in stock after having sold out last month. US-based AccuMed offers these face covers with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands, and they cost just $26.25 per 10-pack in black, white, or even pink.

Our readers have been flocking to Amazon to get all those masks because they’re all popular options that are very affordable. Now, however, there’s another type of respirator that some people will be excited to finally have access to.

Head over to Amazon right now and you can find plenty of NIOSH N95 masks. Unfortunately, most of them are not available to the general public for purchase. Instead, only hospitals and government agencies are permitted by Amazon to place orders for those listings. This is an effort to help ensure that healthcare professionals and first responders have access to personal protective equipment, and Amazon’s policy is totally understandable. That said, there are still many people out there in search of N95 masks for themselves.

Today, we’ve got some terrific news for anyone who really wants N95 masks: there’s currently a rare opportunity to buy them at Amazon. Hurry and you can pick up a 50-count box of Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks for just $57.90. That’s just $1.16 per mask, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for NIOSH N95 respirators that are available to the general public.

It’s important to note that this listing could be an error. As we mentioned, Amazon typically restricts NIOSH N95 masks so that only certain types of organizations can purchase them. That said, these Kimtech N95 masks are being sold directly by Amazon, not by a third-party seller. Not only will that give some people peace of mind, but it also means there’s a good chance this listing has intentionally been made available to everyone, as opposed to a mistake or an omission on Amazon’s part. The listing has also gone in and out of stock a few times already, and Amazon has yet to restrict it to hospitals and the government.

Whether or not this listing for Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks is a mistake, Amazon will still fulfill orders that are placed while it’s open to everyone. Now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, these masks could sell out or become restricted at any time. In other words, you should definitely hurry or you could miss out.

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358), Made in U.S.A, Universal Size, 50 Respirators/Bag Price:$57.90 ($1.16 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

