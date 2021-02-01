If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find that AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are both still on sale with deep discounts.

They’re flying off the shelves, but they’re still quite pricey even with Amazon’s discounts .

Looking for a great less expensive option? TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds cost a fraction of the price — and they have over 110,000 5-star ratings!



Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with wireless charging are both back in stock at Amazon with discounts up to $40 right now. Then, you can also find AirPods Pro with an even bigger $50 discount that slashes them to just $199.99. You really can’t go wrong with any of those AirPods deals — even on sale, however, you still need to spend a minimum of $130 to pick up any of these popular Apple earphones.

If you’re looking for great cord-free earbuds but you don’t want to spend over $100 to get them, there’s another option you should check out that costs a fraction of that price. Beyond offering great sound quality and value, they even come with a wireless charging case just like Apple’s two high-end AirPods models!

TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds aren’t quite as popular or as recognizable as AirPods, but you might be shocked at how popular they are. These awesome Bluetooth buds have more than 110,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Do you know how good a product has to be to rack up that many 5-star ratings? Also, they last for about 4 hours of playback per charge and you’ll get another 14 hours of music streaming thanks to the included charging case.

And did we mention that the case supports wireless charging?

Apple’s AirPods are awesome but if you don’t want to spend quite that much money, definitely check out a pair of T10 earbuds instead. Clip the 30% coupon on the product page and you’ll get these great earbuds for only $20.99! That’s an all-time low price, but it might not last much longer.

Check out some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology TOZO T10 Support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP Provides in-call stereo sound Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] – TOZO T10 offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with an 8mm large speaker driver – the drive area is 1.77 times than the normal drive area.

[One step pairing] – Pick up 2 headsets from the charging box They will connect each other automatically then only one step easily enter the mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.

[IPX8 waterproof]- Earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base.

[Charge on-the-go]-TOZO T10 wireless earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 14 extra hours in the compact charging case. Charging case supports wireless charging. Providing a convenient charging way with no strings attached.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$9.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

