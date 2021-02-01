If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are finally back at Amazon after having sold out yet again.



Better yet, 4-packs are back down to the lowest price ever, slashing Amazon’s price per plug to just $6.75.

BGR Deals readers always flock to Amazon for TP-Link smart plugs, so there’s a chance they’re going to sell out again soon.

There are some sales that BGR Deals readers seem to stock up on every single time they’re available. Super-popular Powecom KN95 face masks have been at the top of our readers’ list for months, and they sell out pretty regularly these days. Thankfully, these best-selling masks are back in stock right now for $26.99 per box instead of the old price of $45 that Amazon was charging this past summer. Cases of Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles for just $46 is another good example of a deal our readers pounce on, as are black AccuMed face masks that are now under $3 each.

BGR Deals readers flock to Amazon for plenty more than just pandemic essentials, of course, and now one of the hottest products we cover is finally back in stock at Amazon.

Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling smart plugs among our readers by a massively wide margin, which makes plenty of sense. They pack all the features you’d expect from any smart plug as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal back in November slashed the price with a big discount. They sold out fast, which is to be expected, but now they’re finally back in stock!

The current Amazon deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs will likely sell out yet again now that the cat is out of the bag. The good news is that if you miss out on the opportunity to get them for just $6.75 each in 4-packs, you’ll find 2-packs that cut the per-plug price from $15 to $8.50 each. That’s still a fantastic deal, so you definitely don’t want to miss out.

