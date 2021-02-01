Amazon DealsAmazon boxes delivered to a person's home. Image source: Pierre Teyssot/MAXPPP/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By Maren Estrada
February 1st, 2021 at 10:10 AM

February is probably starting a bit rough if you live in a Northern state that’s being hammered with snow right now. Hopefully, Monday’s roundup of the best daily deals we can find will help take the sting out of having to shovel a few times.

Highlights from today’s big list of top deals include best-selling Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks that are both back in stock at much lower prices than the $45 per box we saw this past summer, actual Kimberly-Clark N95 masks sold directly by Amazon that anyone can buy, a surprise discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, sleek black AccuMed face masks that our readers have been stocking up on, the return of TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each, the awesome iHealth PT3 that our readers call the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” for just $29.99 instead of $60, two great deals on cable modems that’ll save you up to $120 per year on Internet service, Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 110,000 5-star ratings on sale for $20.99, AirPods Pro for $199.99, a $26 storage solution for small bathrooms that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with, $80 off the beloved Ninja Foodi OP301 that’s like an Instant Pot combined with an air fryer, $30 off the Instant Vortex Pro air fryer, two 32GB SanDisk microSD cards for $13.99 total, and a slew of Amazon device deals like the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 and $25 off Echo Frames smart glasses.

Scroll through all of today’s hottest daily deals down below.

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$9.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358),… $57.90 $1.16/Item PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with… $46.33 15% off 1st order AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) $26.25 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digita… $29.99 MOTOROLA 16x4 Cable Modem, Model MB7420, 686… $58.99 Motorola MG7700 24x8 Cable Modem Plus AC1900… $169.99 Apple AirPods Pro $199.99 Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet w… $25.99 Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cook… $169.99 Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pr… $219.99 Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven 9 in 1 with… $109.99 SanDisk 32GB 2-Pack Ultra microSDHC UHS-I Mem… $13.99 Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa… $39.99 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includ… $29.99 All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart glasses… $224.99 Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls fo… $19.99 Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-F… $223.00 All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart… $449.99 All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart… $349.99 All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 7… $149.99
