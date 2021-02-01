If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

February is probably starting a bit rough if you live in a Northern state that’s being hammered with snow right now. Hopefully, Monday’s roundup of the best daily deals we can find will help take the sting out of having to shovel a few times.

Highlights from today’s big list of top deals include best-selling Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks that are both back in stock at much lower prices than the $45 per box we saw this past summer, actual Kimberly-Clark N95 masks sold directly by Amazon that anyone can buy, a surprise discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, sleek black AccuMed face masks that our readers have been stocking up on, the return of TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each, the awesome iHealth PT3 that our readers call the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” for just $29.99 instead of $60, two great deals on cable modems that’ll save you up to $120 per year on Internet service, Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 110,000 5-star ratings on sale for $20.99, AirPods Pro for $199.99, a $26 storage solution for small bathrooms that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with, $80 off the beloved Ninja Foodi OP301 that’s like an Instant Pot combined with an air fryer, $30 off the Instant Vortex Pro air fryer, two 32GB SanDisk microSD cards for $13.99 total, and a slew of Amazon device deals like the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 and $25 off Echo Frames smart glasses.

Scroll through all of today’s hottest daily deals down below.

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$9.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



