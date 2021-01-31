Netflix is adding 30 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of January 31st.

Original movies and TV shows joining the Netflix library this week include Kid Cosmic, Malcolm & Marie, Space Sweepers, and Hache season 2.

Mr. Deeds, Pineapple Express, and Erased are all leaving Netflix this week.

Prepare yourselves, Netflix subscribers, for a rather quiet month on the world’s biggest streaming service. The original movie Malcolm & Marie is sure to attract plenty of eyeballs this week, but normally, the first week of the month is jam-packed with great licensed content as well. Instead, we’re getting Inception, Shutter Island, and not much else. I am interested in checking out Kid Cosmic, but I’ll watch anything that Craig McCracken makes.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 31st, 2021:

Arrivals

Sunday, January 31st

Fatima (2020)

Monday, February 1st

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Tuesday, February 2nd

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY In this animated series from the creator of “The Powerpuff Girls,” an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favorite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready. This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers).



Wednesday, February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that expose secrets, break hearts – and leads to a shocking outcome.

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs.



Friday, February 5th

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity is based on Onmyōji, a Japanese fantasy masterpiece by Baku Yumemakura, with the story revolving around Abe no Seimei, the most renowned yin-yang master during the Heian period, and his fantastical encounters with demons and evil spirits.



Saturday, February 6th

The Sinner: Jamie

Departures

Sunday, January 31st

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Thursday, February 4th

Erased (2012)

Friday, February 5th

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in February, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.