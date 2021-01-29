If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon had an awesome secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal last year that slashed the streamer to the lowest price ever for some lucky people.



The deal was supposed to end on December 31, but Amazon decided to extend it!

The bad news is that this deal is still restricted, so only certain lucky Amazon customers will be able to take advantage of it.

Best-selling Powecom KN95 masks, black AccuMed face masks, and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are flying off Amazon’s store shelves right now, and it’s pretty easy to see why. They’re still very difficult to find in many stores across the country, yet Amazon is selling them with deep discounts.

Of course, in addition to those deals, Amazon has other terrific discounts on top-selling products even though the holidays are over. But you won’t find one of Amazon’s most impressive deals advertised anywhere on its website.

A select few people who are eligible to get in on the action can slash the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K down to just $29.99 right now. It’s close to the lowest price ever for a 4K Fire TV Stick, and it’s definitely the lowest price of the year so far. As we mentioned, however, the only problem is that not everyone is eligible for this deal.

Head over to the Fire TV Stick 4K page on Amazon’s website and if you get lucky, you might see a note under the $49.99 price with a special coupon code — but even if you don’t, you might still be able to score one on sale.

It’s crucial to note that you need to give this deal a shot even if you don’t see that note because the special coupon might still work. Drop a Fire TV Stick 4K into your cart and use the promo code 4KFIRETV at checkout. If you’re eligible for the deal, the price will drop to $29.99.

This secret sale was set to end on December 31st, but it has been extended to March 31. Go see if you can get in on the action!

Finally, you can read about the aforementioned offer on Amazon’s terms and conditions page right here:

Fire TV Stick 4K: $20 off with promo code

Exclusive, limited-time offer. Terms & Conditions apply. This is a limited time offer. Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last. Offer only applies to Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold, and may not be combined with other offers. To redeem this offer, please enter the promo code during checkout. Promotional code valid until 11:59 p.m. (PT) March 31, 2021. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies.

