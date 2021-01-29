If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Starting a new business is extremely difficult. The ability to get a small business up and running is something that should be lauded about. Having a product or service that people will want and especially will want to become repeat customers for is the goal for any owner. As you’re getting your business off the ground, there are many costs that will pop up. From websites to storefronts to employee salaries to shipping costs, there’s plenty to handle. For those who have a physical location that customers will come, you’ll want to make it easy for them to pay. Having a smart card reader is one of the simplest ways to handle payment. This will read the chip in their credit or debit card and take care of the transaction for you. Smart card readers can also read cards like IDs, SD cards, authenticate users, and other personal and professional tasks. If you’re in need of one, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks for the best smart card readers and keep working towards a successful business.

Make it easy

Image source: Amazon

Arguably the best for handling transactions, the Square 817044020754 Terminal is so simple to use. This will ring up sales, accept payments, and print receipts, all from the one device. You can keep this at the counter or bring it with you to ring up customers. You won’t have a problem with specific types of credit cards, as this accepts all major credit and debit cards. You’ll pay one low rate with no hidden fees to use this machine. There aren’t any long-term contracts that need signing either. It will take just two seconds to process a chip reading, so the customer can be on their way. You’ll get your money as soon as the next business day with this. You can plug this in or use it cordlessly with the built-in battery.

Key Features:

Accepts all major credit and debit cards

No hidden fees

Takes just two seconds to process a chip reading

Square - 817044020754 Terminal List Price:$299.00 Price:$277.35 You Save:$21.65 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Attach it to your phone

Image source: Amazon

For quick payments from PayPal, check out the PayPal PCSUSDCRT Chip and Swipe Reader Black. There are no hidden fees when using this, as you’ll incur a 2.7% fee per US transaction to process it. It comes with a clip to attach to your phone or tablet for easy transportation. This means you can walk around the store while helping customers and check them out faster. It is ideal for on-the-go payments and it connects wirelessly to the PayPal Here app. You’ll have access to your funds in minutes. Plus, if anything goes wrong, there is live customer support that you’re able to reach.

Key Features:

Ideal for on-the-go payments

Connects wirelessly to the PayPal Here app

2.7% fee per US transaction

PayPal PCSUSDCRT Chip and Swipe Reader Black Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check identification cards

Image source: Amazon

For military computers, often times users will need to use their military IDs to authenticate their identities. If you’re are a military member, you can use the Identiv SCR3310v2.0 USB Smart Card Reader to log in. This complies with all major industry standards like ISO/IEC 7816, USB CCID, PC/SC, and Microsoft WHQL, as well as EMV 2011 Ver 4.3 Level 1 and GSA FIPS 201. This has seamless integration with SmartOS that’s Identiv-specific. It supports all major contact smart card ICs and technologies. You’ll find it works with contact chip cards and PC operating systems. It is ultra compact and portable. It has strong security standards.

Key Features:

Complies with all major industry standards

Supports all major contact smart card ICs

Seamless integration

Identiv SCR3310v2.0 USB Smart Card Reader Price:$11.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Handle a lot with one machine

Image source: Amazon

The UGREEN SD Card Reader works with many different ways to transfer data. This USB card reader has four card slots: SD, Micro SD, CF, and MS slots. This features a USB 3.0 connector that allows you to read and transfer data with the most popular flash media on computers, laptops, or tablets. This is great for personal use as it is easy to grab and go. You can plug it in and, within a second, it’s ready to play. There is an LED indicator that lets you know when it’s working. You can read SDXC/SDHC/SD/Extreme I III SD/Ultra II SD/MMC/RS-MMC or Micro SD/TF/Micro SDXC/Micro SDHC/UHS-I or CF I 3.0/4.0 /Extreme I III CF/Ultra II CF/HS CF/XS-XS CF/CF Elite Pro/ CF Pro/CF Pro II or MS/MS PRO/MS PRO-HG/MS XC DUO.

Key Features:

Four card slots

USB 3.0 connector

LED indicator

UGREEN SD Card Reader USB 3.0 Card Hub Adapter 5Gbps Read 4 Cards Simultaneously CF, CFI, TF, S… List Price:$15.99 Price:$13.59 You Save:$2.40 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Swipe it right or left

Image source: Amazon

You won’t have to install anything for the MSR90 USB Swipe Magnetic Credit Card Reader to work. This is a USB emulation keyboard interface that doesn’t not need a driver or software. It reads up to three tracks of information and there are threaded inserts for mounting. Setting this up on a counter or checkout desk is simple. The green LED light will shine when it’s connecting. This accepts bi-directional swiping and will even read scratched or torn magstripes. It will work with Windows or macOS.

Key Features:

USB emulation keyboard interface

Threaded inserts for mounting

Accept bi-directional swiping

MSR90 USB Swipe Magnetic Credit Card Reader 3 Tracks Mini Smart Card Reader MSR605 MSR606 Deftu… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now