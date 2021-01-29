If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

NIOSH N95 mask prices are still severely gouged by many sellers around the internet, so our readers have been looking for other types of masks instead.

Beyond price-gouging, hospitals and frontline workers are also reportedly running out of N95 masks.

Our readers are loading up on Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks — both have been flying off the shelves lately.

New coronavirus case numbers are finally starting to drop after the scary records we saw in early January. That said, hospitalizations and covid-related deaths continue to soar in regions across the country, and The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the inventory of crucial N95 masks in the US is running low. Despite the fact that they’re a bit easier to find online now than they were a few months ago, our readers have been stocking up on other types of masks instead of paying gouged prices and taking supply away from hospitals.

First and foremost, Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are both back in stock at the best prices of the year. The latter has been flying off the shelves at Amazon for months now, while those AccuMed masks are somewhat new but have rocketed to the top of the list among our readers.

