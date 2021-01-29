If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has been running fantastic Apple deals all week long, but there’s a good chance that many of them will disappear today or over the weekend.

Best-selling examples include AirPods for $129, AirPods Pro for $199.99, iPads from just $299, and up to $60 off the Apple Watch Series 6 that everyone loves!

Here, in this roundup, we’ll share our five favorite sales on Apple devices.

Walk into an Apple store right now — or shop online at Apple’s website, since there’s a pandemic — and you’ll almost never come across any decent discounts. As a matter of fact, you probably won’t see any discounts at all. Apple charges full retail prices pretty much all the time. Even before and during the holidays and Black Friday, the best you can hope for is an Apple gift card with your purchase.

The good news is that it’s an entirely different story over at Amazon.

The nation’s top online retailers is offering dozens of Apple device deals right now, with sales that slash the prices of some of the best-selling Apple products out there. In this post, we’ve decided to round up five sales in particular that every Apple fan needs to check out. From up to $40 off AirPods and up to $60 off the Apple Watch Series 6 to iPads from $299 and the deepest M1 MacBook Pro discounts of all time — up to $100 off! There’s truly something for everyone in this roundup, so scroll down and check it out.

AirPods

Apple’s AirPods earphones models are all on sale right now with discounts, and prices start at just $128.98 for Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2. That’s a solid $30 discount compared to what you would pay at an Apple store. But the bigger news is that top-of-the-line AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charging are back under $200 for the first time in 2021!

Another important note: AirPods Max are actually in stock right now — but you’ll really need to hurry. Three different colorways have sold out since yesterdant and if history has taught us anything, the last one will be sold out within a few hours.

Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New M1 MacBook Pro

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

Apple iPad

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

Apple iPad Air

Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

