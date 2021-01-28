If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Super Bowl LV is just over one week away, which means there are plenty of deals out there right now on new TVs.

If you don’t need a new TV, you can still benefit from the many streaming media player deals available on Amazon.

Roku has deals this week starting at just $25 for a renewed Roku Express HD, and the best deal is on the beloved Roku Streambar with built-in 4K HDR streaming support.

It goes without saying that 2020 was anything but a normal year, and 2021 is unfortunately going to be more of the same. There are a few things here and there that remind us of what life used to be like though, and a big one is coming up in just over one week. That’s right, it’s Super Bowl LV!

The big game is shaping up to be a battle in 2021, and people are also looking forward to seeing all the fun new commercials that companies come up with this year. Hopefully, there are some upbeat ones and they’re not all just about the pandemic. Of course, the Super Bowl also means that there are plenty of great deals on new TVs… but what if you don’t need a new TV?

Today's Top Deal Everyone's swarming Amazon for these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There are a number of deals running right now on Amazon covering just about every popular Roku streaming media player you can think of. From the entry-level Roku Express HD that’s on sale for $24.88 when you buy a renewed model to $21 off the awesome Roku Streambar soundbar with built-in 4K HDR streaming, there’s definitely something for everyone. These deals won’t last long though, so scroll down to see them all before they disappear.

Roku Express HD (renewed)

Streaming made easy: Roku Express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the Internet—right to your TV. It’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting—but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: Just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: Compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO, Showtime and Google Play to cable alternatives like Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue, enjoy the most talked about TV across free and paid channels

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player, Black (Renewed) Price:$24.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable Price:$34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Ultra

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Power & Performance: Roku Ultra is our fastest and most powerful player ever; Loaded with a new and improved quad-core processor, you’ll enjoy channels that launch in a snap and a responsive interface—it’s great for cutting cable and people who love to stream

Our best wireless: Enjoy our smoothest TV streaming experience, even in rooms further from your router, now with up to 50% more range—you also have the choice to wire up over Ethernet if you want

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Str… List Price:$99.99 Price:$85.49 You Save:$14.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+

Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring ‘em on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you extended range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$46.29 You Save:$3.70 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streambar

Built-in 4K streaming device: Enjoy an easy, fast interface with the newest and most popular channels, plus access to endless free entertainment—stream in brilliant HD, 4K, and HDR picture with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV

Surprisingly big sound: Listen in awe as four internal speakers fill your room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio—calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll love how great your TV sounds at an incredible value

Smarter than your average soundbar: Roku Streambar produces sound well beyond its size with the help of advanced audio engineering within the Roku OS—boosted volume and speech clarity will make your TV easier to hear and add rich depth to your music

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Vo… List Price:$129.99 Price:$109.00 You Save:$20.99 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Smart Soundbar

Powerful 4K streaming: Stream what you love with the built-in Roku player, including free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more from thousands of channels. Plus enjoy HD, 4K, or HDR picture optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Premium sound: Enjoy a cinematic experience with expanded frequency range and dynamic bass from four full-range soundbar speakers. Calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll hear your favorite TV in seamless sync with your video stream

Roku Smart Soundbar, 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Exceptional Audio Includes Roku Voice R… List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.