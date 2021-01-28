“The stunning financial crisis for those at the bottom of the income ladder demands massive relief to those who need it most,” explain the House members, including New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Recurring direct payments until the economy recovers will help ensure that people can meet their basic needs, provide racially equitable solutions, and shorten the length of the recession.”

Giving that Republicans are already balking at President Biden’s existing economic rescue plan, which includes the $1,400 stimulus checks and currently has a price tag of $1.9 trillion, it’s probably safe to assume this new idea has no chance whatsoever of becoming law. Fire up the money printers to the point that millions of Americans basically get added to the government payroll, receiving one new stimulus check after another until the end of the pandemic? Some Republicans were already bemoaning any emergency aid to Americans at all during this crisis as putting the country on the primrose path to socialism, so, suffice it to say, this would need to be something that Biden’s party rams through on its own.

It won’t though, nor will Biden himself pick up the flag and lead the charge for this new stimulus check proposal — which tells you a little something about who the new president really is. And isn’t. He’s not, for example, the mega-socialist that Fox News has already attempted to paint him as, which will be proven by the willingness he’s already demonstrated to negotiate with Republicans over the new stimulus checks. As the president said himself during a press availability on Monday: “There’s legitimate reason for people to say, ‘Do you have the lines drawn the exact right way? Should it go to anybody making over X number of dollars or Y I’m open to negotiate those things.”

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission