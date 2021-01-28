If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

An enormous $60 discount drops the popular $130 Instant Pot Aura to just $69.99 at Amazon, and that’s an incredible deal.



Hoping to spend even less money? Looking for an Instant Pot model with pressure cooking functionality? There’s another awesome Instant Pot deal you need to see.

The Instant Pots Duo Mini is the #1 top-selling slow cooker on Amazon’s whole site — and it’s on sale today for just $59.99.

Instant Pots and other products from Instant Brands are always best-sellers ahead of the holidays. 2020 was a particularly difficult year for most people, of course, so Amazon decided to step up last year by offering some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve seen in a long, long time. Those fantastic bargains were definitely appreciated, but now there are two more terrific deals that slash a pair of the most popular and most sought-after Instant Pot models to even better prices than what we saw during Cyber Week.

First, Instant’s beloved $130 Instant Pot Aura multi-use slow cooker is on sale with a huge $60 discount that cuts the price to $69.99. Then, on top of that, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini with more than 140,000 5-star ratings on Amazon can be had for only $59.99!

The Instant Pot Aura is one of the pricier models the company makes, especially when you consider that the Aura is one of the rare Instant Pot models that does not include a pressure cooking feature. Instead, this Instant Pot is designed mainly for people in search of a dedicated slow cooker. It still has 10 different cooking modes including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment, and warm. It’s the ultimate slow cooker, and it’s on sale right now at the lowest price we’ve seen in a long, long time.

While it’s true that $69.99 is a great price for such an impressive slow cooker, but there is also another deal you should check out if you want a more traditional Instant Pot with pressure cooking capability.

Instant Pot’s Duo Mini is one of the best-selling Instant Pot models ever, and it’s currently the #1 best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s whole site. It also has a whopping 140,000+ 5-star ratings on the site, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s so popular. This model is a bargain at $80, but it’s currently on sale for only $59.99. That’s right, just $60 for the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon!

Instant Pot Duo Mini – $59.99 (reg. $80)

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

14 one-touch cooking presets for quicker cooking: Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook.

Best-selling model: Monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time. Prepare dishes up to 70% faster.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%)

Instant Pot Aura – $69.99 (reg. $130)

Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot

The Aura does not have a pressure cooker function

10 Smart Programs – roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment and warm

Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results

Instant Pot Aura Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, No Pressure Cooking Functionality… List Price:$129.95 Price:$69.99 You Save:$59.96 (46%)

