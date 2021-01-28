If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every once in a while in the year, you’ll remember to drop some loose change in either a piggy bank or cup that you keep somewhere in your home. You never have any idea how much is actually in there and when it gets near full (probably after a few years), you head to the bank or local grocery store and cash it in. There tends to be a bunch of quarters and dimes and even some buttons that make their way in there. But at the end of the day, cash is still cash, so you might as well know how much you have. That’s why investing in a coin counter, rather than just tossing items in your cup, is a smart idea. For people who need quarters to do their laundry, this is a no brainer. You’ll be able to keep them together and sort through things. We’ve identified five different types of coin counters to give you an idea of how to best sort your money. Let’s take a look.

Top of the line

For those who are looking to take away fully wrapped rolls of coins, consider the Cassida C300 Professional USD Coin Counter. This will count, sort, add, batch, and wrap the coins, so you know exactly what you have and keep them nicely put together. It has a hopper capacity of 2,000 coins and will accurately sort them with a speed of 300 coins per minute. This has quick load coin tubes for an easy swap of the full roll with the next coin wrapper from the bottom of the tube. A large LCD display screen displays the number of coins counted, total dollar value, and the dollar amount of each denomination of coin. This can be linked with the Cassida thermal printer (sold separately) to print a detailed receipt of your amounts.

Key Features:

Counts, sorts, adds, batches, and wraps the coins

Hopper capacity of 2,000 coins

LCD display screen

Keep your piggy bank alive

Don’t worry about smashing your piggy bank when you get the Teacher’s Choice Digital Coin Bank. This automatic coin counter handles all US coins, including dollar and half dollar coins. This will store between 750 and 1,000 coins, depending on the combination, It measures 7.9″ x 4.5″ x 4.5″ and works with two AAA batteries. Made from strong ABS plastic, you don’t have to worry about overloading it like a piggy bank. This is great for all ages, as the screen at the top shows how much money is in it and adds it up when you add more to the jar. The easy twist-off lid makes retrieving any coins simple. If you want to put dollar bills in it, you can manually add to the total with the +/- buttons on the lid.

Key Features:

Stores between 750 and 1,000 coins

Made from strong ABS plastic

Great for all ages

Don’t get backed up

If you’ve ever used a coin sorting machine at a bank, you know it tends to get jammed up a bit and can even skip over some of your coins when it’s counting. But if you have the Royal Sovereign 2 Row Electric Coin Counter, that won’t be an issue. This boasts anti-jam technology, which allows for precise internal sorting when counting coins. This will sort up to 312 coins per minute and can hold up to 400 coins for convenience. You won’t get shorted because it counts every coin more than once. This comes with 16 wrappers, four per denomination. The LED display shows you what you’re working with.

Key Features:

Anti-jam technology

Holds up to 400 coins for convenience

Counts coins more than once

Save some more money

While the entire point of this is to show you how to save your money, don’t spend a lot of it on a sorter when you can get the Winnsty Coin Piggy Bank Saving Jar. It is made of durable material and is harder to break than glass or ceramic. It runs with two AAA batteries (not included). This can store up to 1,000 coins at a time and accepts all US coins. You can take coins in and out easily and track your money by using the +/- button on the lid. It’s great for all ages.

Key Features:

Cost-effective choice

Made of durable materials

Easy to take money in and out

Handle the sorting yourself

The Budgetizer Coin Sorters Tray and Coin Counters allows you to do the sorting yourself. This comes with four color-coded trays, so each one will match up with a denomination of coin. You pour them all into the top tray after you stack them and then shake the trays up. The proper coins will fall into their proper trays, allowing you to sort and then take them and wrap them up. This comes with 56 assorted flat coin roll wrappers. It’s simple and time-saving.

Key Features:

Four color-coded trays

Comes with 56 assorted flat coin roll wrappers

Matches up with denominations

