- HBO Max is adding a bunch of great shows and movies in February, including Aquaman, Dunkirk, Blade Runner 2049, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 8.
- Two films are debuting on HBO Max in February: Judas and the Black Messiah and Tom & Jerry.
- You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for February 2021 below.
HBO Max has one of the most impressive movie libraries of any streamer, but it’s also far more volatile than most of its competitors, with countless shows and movies cycling out every month. Compounding the volatility is the fact that several major motion pictures are hitting HBO Max on the same day they arrive in theaters. This month, that includes Judas and the Black Messiah and Tom & Jerry, which will look to build upon the success of Wonder Woman 1984.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in February, here’s the complete list:
Streaming February 1st
- All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
- The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
- The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
- American Style
- The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
- Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- Batman, 1989
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Butter, 2012 (HBO)
- Captain Blood, 1935
- Chewing Gum
- Death Row Stories, Season 5
- Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
- Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
- Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
- Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
- Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
- Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
- Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
- Giant, 1956
- The Graduate, 1967
- Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
- Head of the Class
- The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
- Justice League
- Justice League Unlimited
- La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
- Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
- Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Man of Steel, 2013
- The Matrix, 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
- Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
- The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
- Outbreak, 1995
- Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
- Robot Chicken, Season 10B
- Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
- Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Selena, 1997
- The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
- Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
- Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
- Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
- This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
- Training Day, 2001
- Unforgiven, 1992
- United Shades of America, Season 5
- Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Streaming February 2nd
- A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
- Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming February 3rd
- Tacoma FD, Season 2
Streaming February 4th
- Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
- Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
Streaming February 5th
- Aquaman, 2018
- Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
- In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
- Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
- Vengeance: Killer Lovers
- Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Streaming February 6th
- Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
- The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
Streaming February 7th
- We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
Streaming February 9th
- Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Gen:Lock, Season 1
Streaming February 10th
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming February 11th
- There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
Streaming February 12th
- Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
- El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
- Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
- Very Scary People, Season 2
Streaming February 13th
- The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
Streaming February 14th
- The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming February 15th
- 30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
- The Batman
- Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Hot Ones, Season 1
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
- Static Shock
Streaming February 18th
- Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
- Ben 10, Season 4B
- It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
Streaming February 19th
- The Killer Truth, Season 1
Streaming February 20th
- Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
Streaming February 22nd
- Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming February 23rd
Streaming February 26th
- Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
- Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
- Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
- Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Streaming February 27th
- Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
- Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
- How It Really Happened, Season 5
Release Dates TBA
- Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere
Leaving February 5th
- Storks, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving February 15th
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving February 20th
- The Conjuring, 2013
Leaving February 22nd
- Us, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving February 28th
- American Pie , 1999 (HBO)
- The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999
- Best Exotic Marigold Hotel , 2012 (HBO)
- Blow-Up , 1966
- Charlie And The Chocolate Factory , 2005
- Chinatown , 1974
- Cold Mountain , 2003 (HBO)
- Congo , 1995 (HBO)
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Crazy Rich Asians , 2018
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
- The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)
- The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
- Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
- Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
- The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
- Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
- Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)
- Lean On Me, 1989
- The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- The Little Things, 2021
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)
- Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
- Muriel’S Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
- My Dream Is Yours, 1949
- The Omega Man, 1971
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Soldier, 1998
- Soylent Green, 1973
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993
- Tango & Cash, 1989
- Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
- Westworld (Movie), 1973
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971