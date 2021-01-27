If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro earphones are on sale right now at Amazon for $199.98, marking the first time in 2021 that they’ve been under $200 on Amazon.

They’re by far the most popular headphones among our readers right now, but they’re still quite expensive at that price.

If you’re looking for great true wireless earbuds that cost a small fraction as much, definitely check out Amazon’s sale on the popular new SoundPEATS TrueAir2 earbuds.

If you’re willing to cough up the cash, it doesn’t get much better than AirPods Pro in terms of top-of-the-line true wireless earbuds. These awesome earphones feature great sound quality and terrific battery life, plus they have active noise cancellation, a feature that so many people are looking for these days. They’re by far the best-selling cord-free earbuds among our readers right now, especially while they’re on sale at Amazon for less than $200 for the first time in 2021.

That’s a huge $50 discount, but it’s still a whole lot of money to spend on headphones.

If you’re in the market for new true wireless earbuds but you have no interest in parting with $200 to get them, we’ve got a terrific alternative that you should definitely check out. It comes from SoundPEATS, which is actually one of the hottest personal audio brands on Amazon and has been for several years now. Tens of thousands of our readers have bought Bluetooth earbuds from SoundPEATS over the years, and now there’s an incredible sale on one of the brand’s newest models.

The SoundPEATS TrueAir2 earbuds have a form factor that’s similar to standard AirPods with a longer stem, but they have silicon ear tips so they lock all that great sound into your ear. They also have cutting-edge features including the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 chip, Bluetooth 5.2, cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, great sound quality, and 25 hours of battery life including the compact charging case. All that is already a steal at the $34 retail price, but an on-site discount plus the coupon code C3R7M9GS combine to slash that price to just $16.76. That’s a crazy value!

Here’s more info from the product page:

[Qualcomm 3040 & Bluetooth 5.2] – The latest Qualcomm QCC3040 chip built-in and Bluetooth 5.2 technology create an all-around upgrade with optimized Bluetooth transmission, flawless connection (75% more stable than the last generation), and enhanced sound to bring you an unprecedented experience.

[Dual Mic & cVc Noise Cancellation] – Higher-order noise cancellation arithmetic and cVc 8.0 ensures clear calls without any disruption along with dual mics in each earbud, one for capturing your voice in the best way and the other for reducing the ambient noise around, making the TrueAir2 perfect for conference calls, online courses, and video/voice chat.

[TrueWireless Mirroring & Seamless Connection] – Upgraded on TWS Plus, the advanced TrueWireless Mirroring technology balances consumption between two earbuds and maximumly improves connection stability even under poor radio frequency circumstance, to provide seamless and reliable audio transmission with low consumption.

[Melodious Sound & 25 Hours] – 14.2mm bio-compound diaphragm driver inside and aptX codec precisely parse the details and restore realistic sound to pass wonderful notes and give immersive experience. 5 hours playtime per charge and another 4 recharges by charging case extend your enjoyment and enrich leisure time.

[Ultra Lightweight & Comfortable Fit] – With a single earbud weighing 0.14oz and a charging case weighing 0.95oz, the compact and portable design delivers visible texture. Semi-in-ear shaped earbuds with frosted casing support long-time wearing without any discomfort.

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth V5.2 Headphones with Qualcomm QCC3040 Wireless Earphones,… List Price:$28.89 Price:$16.76 You Save:$12.13 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: C3R7M9GS

