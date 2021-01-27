If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge relief.

Anyone who has been considering a robot vacuum purchase should know that now is the time to do it.

Amazon currently has five popular iRobot models on sale at fantastic prices, like the best-selling Roomba 675 for $199.99 and the self-emptying Roomba i3+ for $499.

It should definitely go without saying that robot vacuums are nothing short of incredible. Ask anyone who has one and he or she will tell you that it’s nothing short of a life-changer. There’s so much freedom in not having to worry about annoying chores like regular vacuuming each day, and we all deserve to experience that delightful freedom.

Everyone knows that iRobot’s Roomba lineup played the biggest role in popularizing robot vacuum cleaners. Of course, there’s also no question whatsoever that iRobot is still the market leader to this day. The company’s various autonomous vacuum models are all a cut above the competition, but the best always comes at a price and Roomba robot vacuums are no exception to that rule. But if you don’t already own a Roomba robot vacuum or if you’re looking for a second vacuum to handle a different floor of your home, Amazon is running a massive sale that you should definitely check out.

Beginning with the most affordable model, the best-selling $280 Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa is on sale for $199.99. This powerful vacuum cleaner covers all the basics, and it adds in voice control thanks to support for Amazon’s virtual personal assistant. You can also pick up a Braava 380t robot mop at the same $199.99 price, and it typically costs $300. Having a robot vacuum clean up after you and your family is terrific, but your hard flooring still needs to be mopped.

Amazon also has the $300 Roomba E5 on sale this week for $249.99. Or, if you want a big upgrade, you can get yourself a powerful new Roomba i3 for $299.99 instead of $400. Before you jump on that deal, however, you should definitely think about upgrading to the most impressive model in Amazon’s entire sale. The $600 Roomba i3+ comes with a special docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself when it’s done cleaning. Thanks to a $100 discount, this incredible self-emptying robot vacuum is on sale for just $499!

Roomba 675 – $199.99

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets…

Roomba E5 – $249.99

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 5X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS – Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust & flex to stay in constant contact with carpets & hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C…

Roomba i3 – $299.99

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

SMART NAVIGATION GETS THE JOB DONE – The i3 navigates & maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood & carpet.

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works wi…

Roomba i3+ – $449.99

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list, for months at a time.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W…

Braava 380t robot mop – $199.99

Capacity volume: 0.25 gallon; Advanced Robot Mop with Pro clean system enables triple pass mopping action for everyday dirt and grime

Designed to mop and sweep hardwood, tile, and stone; Just attach a cleaning pad and press Mop or Sweep

Cleans multiple rooms and large spaces; Navigates around objects and under furniture

IAdapt 2.0 Navigation helps Braava keep track of where it’s been and where it needs to go

iRobot Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop- Wet Mopping and Dry Sweeping Cleaning Modes, Large Space…

