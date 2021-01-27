If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got so many fantastic daily deals to share with you on Wednesday, but there are a few in particular that we really want to highlight for you. First up, Honeywell Dual-Layer Cloth Masks have a rare discount that slashes both single masks (with 8 replacement filters) and 4-packs (with 32 replacement filters) to all-time low prices. Shipping is slightly delayed, but you can pick up a box of best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that our readers love so much to tide you over until they arrive. Then, on top of that, Purell Surface Sanitizer Spray is in stock at Amazon for the first time in a very, very long time… and there’s a huge 21% discount! And last but not least, the super-popular SoundPEATS TrueAir2 true wireless earbuds are on sale right now for just $16.76 when you use the coupon code C3R7M9GS at checkout. That’s crazy!

Other top deals on Wednesday include sleek black AccuMed face masks that are back in stock after selling out last month, Purell pump bottles and Purell travel bottles at the lowest prices we’ve seen online, AirPods Pro on Amazon for less than $200 for the first time this year, the beloved MyQ smart garage door opener on sale for just $29.92, two fantastic Roomba robot vacuum deals starting at just $199.99, 10% off the Hanvon Go Go remote-controlled flying bird that’s such a blast to fly, a massive 50% discount on SanDisk 64GB microSD cards, a huge one-day blowout on Sylvania LED smart light bulbs with prices starting at just $9.59, another one-day sale that slashes 40% off Venustas Wearable Blankets, Amazon’s beloved Fire TV Stick Lite for $21.99 and a renewed Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, the best-selling Anker wireless charging pad on Amazon for just $9.34, a 50-inch 4K Fire TV edition television for $329.99, and more.

On top of all that, you’ll also find 10 exclusive deals at the end of today’s list that are available to Amazon Prime members only. Examples include a huge $60 discount on a pair of Philips Sonicare elecctric toothbrushes and a 60-piece screwdriver set for just $15.29. Make sure you scroll all the way down or you’ll miss them!

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Dark Gray Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Inserts, Size M/L (RWS-50111) List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.25 You Save:$7.74 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizer Spray, Fragrance Free, 32 fl oz Surface Sanitizer Capped S… List Price:$54.99 Price:$43.71 ($7.28 / Bottle) You Save:$11.28 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth V5.2 Headphones with Qualcomm QCC3040 Wireless Earphones,… List Price:$28.89 Price:$16.76 You Save:$12.13 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: C3R7M9GS



Exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members only

Philips Sonicare Plaque Control Plus Rechargeable Toothbrush HX6254/81 Twin Pack (2 Rechargeabl… List Price:$99.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[2021 New]Smart Door Lock, SMONET Smart Keypad Deadbolt Lock Bluetooth Keyless, Touchscreen Ena… List Price:$139.99 Price:$105.99 You Save:$34.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Queen Size 20 x 30 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Sid… List Price:$32.99 Price:$28.99 You Save:$4.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 60 in 1 with 56 Bits Screwdriver Set, Magnetic Driver Kit with… List Price:$15.99 Price:$15.29 You Save:$0.70 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MIATONE Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speakers Waterproof Wireless Speaker (Black) List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.19 You Save:$5.80 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Light Blue Queen Duvet Cover Set, 100% Long Staple Cotton Queen… List Price:$52.99 Price:$42.39 You Save:$10.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kingole Flannel Fleece Microfiber Throw Blanket, Luxury Grey King Size Lightweight Cozy Couch B… List Price:$40.99 Price:$36.07 You Save:$4.92 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amico 48FT LED Outdoor String Lights with Waterproof Edison Vintage Plastic Bulbs for Patio, Bi… List Price:$33.98 Price:$29.90 You Save:$4.08 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Body Camera HD1080P Video Recorder Built-in 32GB Memory Card, Wearable Cam Outdoor Sports DV wi… List Price:$38.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$4.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Solar Lights Outdoor - 2 Pack Solar Firework Lights Warm White Solar Garden Flower Lights with… List Price:$19.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.