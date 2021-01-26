If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are still no other face covers on Amazon that are outselling the wildly popular Powecom KN95 masks and sleek black AccuMed face masks among our readers.

Many people are also looking for NIOSH N95 masks though, and we have some great news on that front.

Amazon is now selling Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks for just $1.16 each when you buy a box of 50 masks.

NIOSH N95 masks are typically restricted on Amazon so that only hospitals and government agencies can order them, but this listing is open to everyone.

When it comes to face masks that our readers have been stocking up on, nothing is as popular as the Powecom KN95 masks that have been top-sellers since the coronavirus pandemic first began. What’s more, they are now in stock for $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old price of $45 from this past summer. You can also get Powecom KN95 masks with elastic headbands instead of earloops, and they cost $1 less per box. Sleek black AccuMed face masks are very popular as well because they’re finally back in stock after having sold out last month. US-based AccuMed offers these face covers with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands, and they cost just $26.25 per 10-pack in black, white, or even pink.

BGR Deals readers swarm Amazon to get those masks because they’re all popular options that are very affordable. Now, however, there’s another type of respirator that some people will be excited to finally have access to.

Search Amazon right now and you can find plenty of NIOSH N95 masks listed for sale, but most of them are not available for purchase by the general public. Instead, only hospitals and government agencies are permitted by Amazon to purchase them. This is an effort to help ensure that healthcare professionals and first responders have access to personal protective equipment, and Amazon’s policy is totally understandable. That said, there are still many people out there in search of N95 masks for themselves.

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358), Made in U.S.A, Universal Size, 50 Respirators/Bag Price:$57.90 ($1.16 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Well, we’ve got some terrific news for anyone who really wants N95 masks: there’s currently a rare opportunity to buy them at Amazon. Hurry and you can pick up a 50-count box of Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks for just $57.90. That’s just $1.16 per mask, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for NIOSH N95 respirators that are available to the general public.

Now, it’s important to note there’s a chance this listing is an error. As we mentioned, Amazon typically restricts NIOSH N95 masks so that only certain types of organizations can purchase them. That said, these Kimtech N95 masks are being sold directly by Amazon, not by a third-party seller. Not only will that give some people peace of mind, but it also means there’s a good chance this listing has intentionally been made available to everyone, as opposed to a mistake or an omission on Amazon’s part.

Whether or not this listing for Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks is a mistake, Amazon will still fulfill orders that are placed while it’s open to everyone. Now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, these masks could sell out or become restricted at any time. In other words, you should definitely hurry or you could miss out.

