If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You may not be a professional baker, but you can still have fun in the kitchen. Whether you’re a gigantic fan of Food Network or really struggle doing anything other than following a recipe, there’s a level of baking everyone is comfortable with. Elaborate displays of breads, doughnuts, pies, cookies, and candy can be extremely difficult to master. But if you’re just looking for a treat to enjoy on a weekend, you may want to go with something a little bit simpler to create. Cake pops are an ideal dessert or snack to bake if you are trying to get good at something that’s relatively easy. But after you make a batch of cake pops, you’re going to want a place to show them off. That’s where a cake pop display stand comes in handy. This will allow you to slot the pops in and let them harden while showing them off to everyone. It’s also an easy way to put them out for you and your guests to enjoy. We’ve found five of the best display stands on the market to help you show off your creations. Let’s take a look.

Stick with the basics

Image source: Amazon

If you’re just in the market for a simple cake display stand, then the Goabroa Cake Pop Display Stand could be right for you. This is made from food-safe acrylic that is 2mm thick. It is sturdy, durable, and has 21 holes. The finish is smooth, as the edges are laser cut. You can wash these quickly and assembling it takes no time. It measures 11″ x 4.7″ x 1.4″. The double layer design makes it simple to slot your pops into the stand. Each hole diameter is 0.12″. This is a cost-effective option for your home.

Key Features:

Made from food-safe acrylic

Measures 11″ x 4.7″ x 1.4″

21 holes

Goabroa Cake Pop Display Stand, 21 Hole Clear Acrylic Lollipop Holder Weddings Baby Showers Bir… Price:$9.80 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Show off more pops

Image source: Amazon

Make a double batch and put them out on the ANDGOO Cake Pop Holder 2-Pack. Similar in style to the Goabroa display stand, this has 21 holes and is made from acrylic. The edges are smooth and the finish is professional. You’ll receive two stands in order to hold up to 42 cake pops. Each of them are reusable, so you can wash and dry them and have them ready to go again. They will disassemble and lay flat, so storing them won’t be an issue. Each one measures 11″ x 4.7″ x 1.4″. The two-pack will help if you’re using cake pops for a party.

Key Features:

Two stands to hold 42 cake pops

Reusable

Disassemble and lay flat

Cake Pop Holder, 2-Pack 21 Hole Clear Acrylic Cake Pop Stand Display for Weddings Baby Showers… Price:$13.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hold a lot on one stand

Image source: Amazon

The Nordic Ware Tiered Cake Pop Display Stand will show off your pops like you would a wedding cake. This is made from sturdy and reliable plastic and holds up to 37 cake pops at a time. It is tiered, so there are three different sections that you can place your cake pops. It is sized to fit 1/8″ diameter paper of wooden candy sticks. Made from BPA- and melamine-free plastic, it is also created in the United States.

Key Features:

Made from BPA- and melamine-free plastic

Holds up to 37 cake pops

Three different sections

Nordic Ware 50008 Tiered Cake Pop Display Stand, Holds 37 pieces, White Price:$12.50 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick up and carry your stand

Image source: Amazon

Transporting your precious cake pops can be difficult, but not if you have the YestBuy Cake Pop Display Stand. This is a three-tiered stand that can hold 10 pops per tier, so you’ll get 30 cake pops to display nicely. You can choose between a round or square option and there is a tier at the top that allows you to grab it. This is made from acrylic with simple yet elegant style. It can be wiped down to make it clean. The tiers have a smooth surface and they are made from 4mm premium acrylic material.

Key Features:

Three-tiered stand

Holds 30 pops

Comes in either round or square

YestBuy Cake Pop Display Stand, 30 Hole Cake Pop Holder, 3 Tiered Lollipop Holder for Weddings,… Price:$21.69 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shine bright

Image source: Amazon

The Bakelicious Cake Pop Stand looks great as it shows off your desserts. It is white, which allows your cake pops to stand out more. This holds up to 24 cake pops at once, thanks to the multiple tiers. The notches hold the pops securely and allow space for fun designs. Your cake pops won’t touch each other while they are on display. It disassembles into four pieces that can stay together, so storing this is not difficult. Made of BPA-free plastic, this is built to last.

Key Features:

Holds up to 24 cake pops

Notches hold them securely

White design

Bakelicious Cake Pop Stand, 24-Piece, White Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now