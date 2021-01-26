If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You might not have ever even heard of it, but there’s a brand new Amazon device out there that’s one of the hottest gadgets out there right now.

It’s called the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf, and it has an awesome design that ushers in the next generation of Dash products.

Amazon’s hot new Dash Smart Shelf comes in three different sizes — and all three are on sale right now for the same low price of just $11.99!

Remember how great Amazon’s Dash Buttons were? It was such a cool concept, giving you a button you could place next to anything so you could reorder products with just a single tap. You might put a Tide button next to your washing machine for laundry detergent, for example, and a Folger’s button next to your coffee maker. Then anytime you start to run low on said products, one quick tap of the button would send new supplies headed your way.

The Dash Button concept was great, but it apparently didn’t get enough traction because Amazon has discontinued the product line. Now, a new Dash device has been quietly released on Amazon’s site — and it’s even cooler than Dash buttons ever were!

Amazon’s hot new Dash Smart Shelf is similar in concept to Amazon’s old Dash buttons, but it takes things a step further by completely eliminating the need for you to do anything manually in order to replenish your supplies. Pushing a button might not seem all that labor-intensive, but wouldn’t it be even cooler if you didn’t have to push a button at all?

That’s exactly what the new Dash Smart Shelf is — each device constantly monitors the weight of whatever product you put on top and then automatically reorders when your supply is running low! Whether it’s paper cups and Pop-Tarts or dog food, office supplies, and so much more, this brilliant device takes all the thought and effort out of ensuring that you’re always stocked up.

Now, for the best part: it comes in three different sizes to suit so many different types of products, yet each size costs the same low price of just $19.99… unless you buy one now while they’re on sale for just $11.99 each!

Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium
List Price:$19.99
Price:$11.99
You Save:$8.00 (40%)

Check out the bullet points from Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf page:

Meet Amazon Dash Smart Shelf – Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low.

Never run out – Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more.

Save money – Save up to 25% on your first reorder from select partners. You can also get Subscribe & Save discounts on a variety of products.

You’re in control – Customize your preferences in the Amazon Shopping app at any time. If you don’t want automatic reorders, you can get notified when you’re running low instead.

No outlet needed – The included batteries last 2+ years. If you prefer wall power, you can add an adapter and a power cable (sold separately).

Find the right size – Dash Smart Shelf comes in Small (7″ x 7″), Medium (12″ x 10″), and Large (18″ x 13″).

