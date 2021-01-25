If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s great that many face masks are easier to find online these days, but price-gouging is still a serious problem and there are also reportedly serious shortages at hospitals across the country.

Instead, our readers have been stocking up on Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed face masks that cost a small fraction of the price.

So many pandemic essentials are now back in stock at Amazon, including Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, Clorox wipes, and Purell 1-liter refill bottles. Not only that, they’re down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in months so our readers have really been stocking up. Experts including Dr. Fauci have repeatedly said that current coronavirus-related health measures will likely need to remain in effect until the end of 2021 at the soonest. That means according to them, we’ll all need to practice social distancing, wear face masks, and be careful about hand hygiene for at least another year as more and more people are inoculated.

It’s great that all those must-have products are much easier to find now than they were a few months ago, but certain types of masks are still quite scarce in stores. The good news is that it’s easier to find many masks online now than it was even as recently as one month ago. But the bad news is that most places that have them in stock are gouging prices. Plus, N95 masks are reportedly in short supply at hospitals across the country. That’s why our readers have been stocking up on different masks for the past few weeks.

Powecom KN95 face masks have been Amazon’s best-selling masks among BGR Deals readers since they first arrived at Amazon. Tens of thousands of our readers have ordered them over the past year, and for most of that time, they’ve been listed on Amazon for $45 per 10-pack. These days, they cost much less — just $26.99 per box. Powecom KN95 masks are also available with headbands instead of earloops for $1 less.

Anyone on the lookout for another popular respirator with more options should check out US-based company AccuMed, which has best-selling masks that come in three colors — including a sleek black color. They’re available with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands that some people find to be more comfortable and secure. It’s worth noting that N95 masks are required to have headbands, not earloops.

