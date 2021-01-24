Netflix is adding 7 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of January 24th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Penguin Bloom , The Dig, Finding ‘Ohana, and We Are: The Brooklyn Saints.

We Are Your Friends and Swiss Army Man are leaving Netflix this week.

The end of the month is always a bit slow when it comes to Netflix releases, but even slow weeks on Netflix give us something worthwhile to watch. This week, we’re getting a movie called The Dig, which is a period piece set around World War II starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, and Lily James. We might not be getting many blockbuster movies in theaters lately, but streaming services are doing their best to pick up the slack.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 24th, 2021:

Arrivals

Tuesday, January 26th

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.



Wednesday, January 27th

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.



Friday, January 29th

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.



Departures

Sunday, January 24th

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Tuesday, January 26th

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Friday, January 29th

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Saturday, January 30th

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in January, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.