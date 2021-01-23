If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In order to have a shot at the title, you have to be in line for it. That’s what is at stake during the main event of UFC 257 tonight as the lightweight bout between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor headlines the main card. The winner of this fight is rumored to be in line to receive a title shot in their next fight, so this battle means a lot for both fighters. You can watch all of the mayhem and madness of UFC 257, exclusively on ESPN+ tonight.

The main card takes place at 10 pm ET while the prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET. This will be the second time that Poirier and McGregor will do battle in the Octagon. Last time, at UFC 178 in 2014, McGregor won by 1st round TKO. So, Poirier is out for revenge and looking to hopefully reclaim his Lightweight championship belt after this victory. McGregor, also looking for another Lightweight title, has barely gone to a decision since that fight, having knocked out each opponent in a victory since 2016. Poirier is 10-2-1 since that loss and is currently ranked #2 in the Lightweight class.

Other fights on the main card include Hooker vs. Chandler in a men’s Lighweight bout, Eye vs. Calderwood in a women’s Flyweight bout, Frevola vs. Azaitar in a men’s Lightweight bout, and Rodriguez vs. Ribas in a women’s Strawweight bout. There are also four preliminary fights and three early prelim fights for fight fans to enjoy. This is all going down from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will exclusively be shown on ESPN+.

Purchasing the fight is simple, and it costs even less if you choose to bundle it with an annual subscription. If you’re wondering how to watch, the only way is on ESPN+. In order for you to get the fight, you’ll need to log into your ESPN+ account and purchase UFC 257. If you don’t have one yet, you can first create one. You can save up to 30% by ordering the bundle of an ESPN+ annual subscription along with this fight. You can also save on a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu to fill out your streaming subscriptions.

A subscription will renew on an annual basis for the price of $59.99. Tonight, you’ll be watching Poirier vs. McGregor 2 from the comfort of your home. You can stream it on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and other streaming devices or watch it from your computer. There are many ways for you to enjoy all of the action.

ESPN+ has so much amazing content for sports fans, including Dana White’s Contender Series, the 30 for 30 library which includes films like Chuck & Tito that dives into the rivalry between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, and shows like Detail with Daniel Cormier, UFC Destined, and so much more. Plus, you can stream live sports from the MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, Top Rank Boxing, and more.

Don’t miss all of the exciting action that’s going down on Fight Island. UFC 257, streaming exclusively on ESPN+, is happening tonight and you better be ready. You don’t want to wake up and only hear from people about the amazing fights you missed. Watch history be made at UFC 257.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.