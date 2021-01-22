If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers’ favorite face masks right now are best-selling Powecom KN95 masks and sleek black AccuMed face masks.

On top of those popular options, Amazon shoppers now have an extremely rare opportunity to order NIOSH N95 masks.

Kimberly-Clark N95 Masks are currently available directly from Amazon for just $1.16 each when you buy a 50-pack.

Amazon typically restricts NIOSH N95 masks so only hospitals and government agencies can order them.

Right now among our readers, Powecom KN95 masks have been top-sellers since the coronavirus pandemic first began. What’s more, they are now in stock for $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old price of $45 from this past summer. Sleek black AccuMed face masks are also very popular because they’re finally back in stock after having sold out last month. US-based AccuMed offers these face covers with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands, and they cost just $26.25 per 10-pack in black, white, or even pink. AccuMed also makes cup style face masks that cost even less while they’re on sale for just $2.12 each when you clip the on-site coupon.

Our readers swarm Amazon to get those masks because they’re all popular options that are very affordable. Now, however, there’s another type of respirator that some people will want even more.

You can find plenty of NIOSH N95 masks listed for sale at Amazon, but most of them are not available to the general public. Instead, only hospitals and government agencies are permitted by Amazon to purchase them. This is an effort to help ensure that healthcare professionals and first responders have access to personal protective equipment, and Amazon’s policy is totally understandable. That said, there are still many people out there in search of N95 masks for themselves.

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358), Made in U.S.A, Universal Size, 50 Respirators/Bag Price:$57.90 ($1.16 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We have great news for anyone who really wants N95 masks: there’s currently a rare opportunity to buy them right now at Amazon. Hurry and you can pick up a 50-pack of Kimberly-Clark N95 Masks for just $57.90. That’s just $1.16 per mask, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for NIOSH N95 respirators that are available to the general public.

Of course, it’s important to note there’s a chance this listing is an error. As we mentioned, Amazon typically restricts NIOSH N95 masks so that only certain types of organizations can purchase them. That said, these Kimtech N95 masks are being sold directly by Amazon, not by a third-party seller. Not only will that give some people peace of mind, but it also means there’s a good chance this listing is intentional as opposed to a mistake or an omission.

Even if this listing for Kimberly-Clark N95 Masks is a mistake, Amazon will still continue to fill orders until it’s corrected. Now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, these respirators could sell out or become restricted at any moment.

