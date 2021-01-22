Microsoft just announced the five free Xbox games it’s giving away in February.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab Gears 5, Resident Evil, and Dandara for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, as well as Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb and Lost Planet 2 for Xbox 360.

You can save about $105 by picking up all five Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

On the same day Microsoft announced it would effectively double the price of Xbox Live Gold by bumping the price of the subscription service up to $60 for 6 months, we also learned which games will be coming to the Games with Gold program for free in February. It appears that Microsoft wanted to soften the blow of the price hike somewhat, as this is the first genuinely solid selection of free games in months, with Gears 5 leading the way, alongside four other great games, including Dandara, which was one of our favorite games of 2018.

Here are the details on the availability of all the free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2021:

Gears 5 ($39.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. New campaign features let you take your character and weapon skins into new playthroughs and enjoy bonus difficulties and modifiers.

($39.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 Resident Evil ($19.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 In 1998 a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive.

($19.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28 Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition ($14.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15 The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike.

($14.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15 Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb ($9.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15 Indy returns for a heart-stopping new adventure in Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb! It’s 1930s China, and Indiana Jones has been hired to recover one of the most powerful artifacts know to man before it falls into hostile hands. Join Indy in an epic, globe-spanning race that pits him against the Nazis and the Asian underworld in a harrowing quest for the mysterious “Heart of the Dragon”.

($9.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15 Lost Planet 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28 Over 10 years on from the events of the original, LOST PLANET 2 returns to the troubled world of E.D.N. III, with a globe-trotting story of a planet torn apart by the battle for precious thermal energy. In addition to the all-new 4-player co-op Campaign, LOST PLANET 2 introduces a new character customization system, an arsenal of new weapons and VSs to pilot, and a host of massive new Akrid to use them on. LOST PLANET’s famed online multiplayer battle also makes a return, with new maps, modes, and more for up to 16 players!

($19.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28

You’ll save over $104 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 4150 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that all of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360, you can still download all of the games listed above. Some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before the promotion ends.