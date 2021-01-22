If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many BGR Deals readers have called iHealth’s PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers,” mainly because the design is so sleek and minimalistic.

The bad news is that this model is also quite expensive at $60.

From now through the end of the weekend, you get this popular thermometer for just $24.99 thanks to two limited-time discounts at Amazon.

Wondering what our readers have been stocking up on for the past month while coronavirus cases continue to soar? Well, wonder no more because we’ll happily fill you in. First and foremost, best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed cup style masks have been flying off the shelves. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes are also top sellers right now among our readers, and they’re also both down to the lowest prices we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic first began almost a year ago.

Beyond all that, there’s something else our readers and other Amazon shoppers across the country have been obsessed with lately. And you should definitely check it out right now at Amazon while it’s back down to within 50¢ of Black Friday’s price. It’s the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which several of our readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” This awesome thermometer is sleek and stylish like something Apple would make, and it’s also easy to use thanks to a smart one-button design. It also happens to be down to the lowest price of the year so far thanks to two limited-time discounts at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal Everyone's swarming Amazon for these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

iHealth’s fantastic no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60, which is a tall order for a forehead thermometer — even now while so many people are buying them. Thanks to a big Amazon sale, however, you won’t pay anywhere close to $60.

A nice big 50% discount slashes the price of iHealth’s top-selling model to just $29.99, and then an extra $5 coupon you can clip makes the final price $24.99. That’s a fantastic price for a sleek thermometer with about 70,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. According to an email from the manufacturer, more than 1 million people bought the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometers in 2020. That’s crazy!

One more note: The company’s sleek iHealth Lina Smart Digital Body Weight Scale is on sale for just $29.99 as well if you clip the $10 coupon on the product page.

iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer – $24.99

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably. SHIPS FROM USA

[TRI-POINT ACCURACY] An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Lina Smart Digital Body Weight Scale – $29.99

Show Weight Difference: Measure and display weight on the screen & your phone. Weight gain/loss indication in the app; High accuracy to 0.1Lb/50g for this body scale.

Ultra Slim Design: Large 12.2” x 12.2” durable 6mm high quality tempered glass platform & large backlit LED display gives bright, clear readings from any angle. Rounded corners soften the look of the scale and protect little ones from sharp corners.

High Accuracy: four new upgraded sensors deliver accurate weight measurements up to 400 lb (180 kg) in 0.1 lb increments. Just enjoy the step-on technology and auto-calibration!

iHealth Lina Smart Digital Body Weight Scale,Bathroom Scale With Step-on Technology, 400 Lb, Hi… List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.