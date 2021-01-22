If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have a tiny bathroom or you’re just looking to make the most of your available space in any bathroom, there’s an awesome storage solution on Amazon that you definitely need to check out.

It’s called the AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet, and it has a brilliant design that Amazon shoppers are flipping out about.

This smart cabinet has a deceptive amount of storage, plus there’s a built-in toilet paper dispenser so you can ditch your free-standing dispenser if you use one.

So many people out there have to deal with space confinements in their homes. Whether you live in a house or an apartment, there never seems to be enough space where you need it. That’s often particularly true in bathrooms, which are often the most confined rooms in a home. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing in if you have too many products crammed in. And if you have a bathroom in your home that’s smaller than average, it can quickly become a point of contention and frustration with everyone in your family.

Don’t worry though, because help is on the way — and it’s coming in the form of one of the most brilliant bathroom storage solutions we’ve ever seen.

Today's Top Deal Amazon coupon slashes best-selling face masks to just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with the AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet, a compact vertical cabinet that manages to store so many necessities in such a confined space.

This great storage solution is split up into three different sections. On the bottom, you have two shelves that sit behind a door, so you can store cleaners, toilet paper, and so much more in a tidy way instead of leaving them out in your bathroom. Above that, there’s an enclosed toilet paper dispenser drawer that fits one roll. If you have a dedicated toilet paper dispenser taking up space in your bathroom, you can finally ditch it thanks to this cabinet. And finally, there’s a shelf on top for things that you want to have access to at all times.

All you have to do is spend a few minutes scrolling through the reviews and you’ll see that so many Amazon shoppers are flipping out over the AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet’s fantastic design. If you want to see for yourself how great it is, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. This brilliant cabinet retails for just $40, but a $4 discount plus another $10 coupon you can clip on the product page slashes it to just $25.99!

Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves,Thin Toilet Vanity Cabinet,N… List Price:$35.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$10.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s product listing for this awesome cabinet:

Toilet paper holder stand, excellent for paper towels storage; Toilet paper bulk cabinet for bathroom storage; Great toilet paper holders free standing, fits perfectly in a tight space; Narrow bathroom cabinet to store toilet papers, bathroom accessories, the top area perfect for holding a cell phone. Great value for small bathrooms or apartments.

Modern bathroom furniture great for small spaces, easy to move or carry outside; Storage unit with doors and shelves, cut the right size to keep extra toilet paper and hand towels; great to put in the bathroom between the tub and the toilet.

Top panel open to replacing the roll paper, the top compartment great for holding a cell phone or a coffee mug; keep your comb hair products and deodorant in; Interior has 1 removable shelf, middle small cabinet shelf to storage 4 paper rolls and fits fine, each shelf storage more than 3 bottles of medium capacity shampoo.

Scrolled storage cabinet made of environment-friendly PVC foam board, not MDF material, without any painting, with lightweight, waterproof, fire-retardant,moisture-proof, non-toxic, odorless, never fading, safe & eco-friendly, works great in the bathroom.

Product size: Small size width 5.9” x depth 6.7” x height 31.5”, inside compartment cannot fit mega rolls of Charmin toilet paper. Christmas holidays great shopping bathroom storage cabinet to your restroom.

Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves,Thin Toilet Vanity Cabinet,N… List Price:$35.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$10.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.