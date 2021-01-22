If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A nice big $60 discount slashes the popular $130 Instant Pot Aura to just $69.99 at Amazon, which is a phenomenal deal.



If you’re looking to spend even less money and you want pressure cooking functionality, there’s also another awesome Instant Pot deal at Amazon.

Instant Pot’s Duo Mini is the #1 top-selling slow cooker on Amazon’s entire website, and it’s on sale for just $59.99.

This should probably go without saying, but Amazon knows as well as we do that Instant Pots and other products from Instant Brands are always top-sellers ahead of the holidays. 2020 was a particularly difficult year for most people, of course, so Amazon stepped up ahead of the holidays by offering some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve seen in years. Those fantastic bargains were definitely appreciated, but now there are two more terrific deals that slash a pair of the most popular and sought-after Instant Pot models to even better prices than what we saw during Cyber Week.

Instant’s beloved $130 Instant Pot Aura is on sale with a huge $60 discount that cuts the price to $69.99, and the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini can be had for only $59.99!

With its hefty $130 price tag, the Instant Pot Aura is one of the pricier models the company makes. That’s especially true when you consider that the Aura is one of the rare Instant Pot models that does not include a pressure cooking feature. Instead, this Instant Pot is designed mainly for people in search of a dedicated slow cooker. It still has 10 different cooking modes including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment, and warm. It’s the ultimate slow cooker, and it’s on sale right now at the lowest price we’ve seen in a long, long time.

$69.99 is a great price for such an impressive slow cooker, but there is also another deal you should check out if you want a more traditional Instant Pot with pressure cooking capability.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini is one of the best-selling Instant Pot models ever, and it’s currently the #1 best-selling Instant Pot model on Amazon’s whole site. It also has a whopping 138,000 5-star ratings on the site, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s so popular. This model is a bargain at $80, but it’s currently on sale for only $59.99.

That’s right, just $60 for the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon!

