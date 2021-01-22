If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This has been a truly fantastic week for deals, but we’re finishing things off with the most impressive roundup of sales that we’ve seen so far in 2021.

Highlights from Friday’s list of the best daily deals you’ll find online include an extremely rare opportunity to get Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 masks on Amazon for just $1.16 each, Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed cup style masks back in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen in months, the best deal Amazon has had on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles since the start of the pandemic, a RARE opportunity to get AirPods Max shipped out immediately, discounts on all of Apple’s in-ear AirPods including $40 off AirPods Pro, #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for only $6.75 each, the wonderfully sleek Amazfit GTS smartwatch with 14-day battery life for just $119.99, an incredible storage solution for small bathrooms that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with for just $25.99, Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot for $59.99, a massive $60 discount on the Instant Pot Aura, the $60 iHealth PT3 thermometer that 1 million people bought in 2020 for just $24.99, Amazon’s awesome new Dash Smart Shelf for just $11.99 in all three sizes, $100 off the eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system, 30% off air purifiers and humidifiers for one day only, a best-selling Yootech wireless charging pad for $9.19, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 ($0.54 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.