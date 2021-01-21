If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two face masks on Amazon that are best-sellers right now among our readers: Powecom KN95 masks and sleek black AccuMed face masks.

Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also flying off of the shelves now that Amazon is offering a massive 46% discount.

On top of all that, a new disinfectant spray called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray has become a top seller — the manufacturer says it can be used to sanitize face masks and more.

We’re almost a year into the pandemic now, and COVID-19 vaccines are finally being distributed across America. That’s incredible news that we’ve all been waiting for, but experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci warn that we mustn’t get ahead of ourselves. According to Fauci, the general public won’t have access to COVID-19 vaccines until sometime in March or April. That means it’s probably going to be a long time before a significant portion of the population is inoculated. Even then, it’s still unclear if vaccines help prevent people from catching and spreading the novel coronavirus, or if they only prevent severe symptoms. According to Fauci and others, that means we all should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing even after we get a vaccine.

Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles continue to fly off Amazon’s shelves, especially now that prices are at the lowest points we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Face masks are hugely popular among our readers as well, of course, and best-sellers include Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks. Another top seller is the AccuMed cup style mask, which is down to $2.12 thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip when you pick up a 20-pack.

Beyond those key essentials, there’s something else on Amazon that your readers have been loving lately, and you definitely check out while it’s back in stock. We told BGR Deals readers about it a few times before and thousands of people rushed to Amazon to get it. In fact, this new spray has sold out several times following coverage from the team here at BGR Deals, and we’ve gotten so many emails from people who now swear by it.

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray - Alcohol-free, and non-toxic, mineral-based Copper-Iodine… Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The new spray is called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray and our readers have really been stocking up lately. The manufacturer says it has been proven in lab tests to kill viruses and other germs on face masks, and it’s said to work just as well on other surfaces. What’s more, Clyra claims that the spray contains no harmful chemicals and is gentle and safe on the skin.

Here’s what the manufacturer had to say about Clyraguard in an email to BGR:

Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant for personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes face masks. It has been tested and proven effective to completely inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in a peer reviewed study at a Government National Lab (UTMB-Galveston). As part of the FDA regulatory processes, the formulation has been rigorously tested and proven to provide extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against virus, bacteria and fungi. At the same time, Clyraguard has also been proven gentle and especially safe on skin. Its eco-friendly ingredients are mineral-based, alcohol-free, non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing. Just two-to-three sprays on your mask – which you can apply while you’re wearing it – affords an added layer of protection, sustaining activity against unwanted pathogens including COVID-19.

So many people out there are reusing their disposable face masks right now, so Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray is getting more and more popular. It could be a sellout risk yet again though, so load up while there’s still enough in stock to go around at Amazon.

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray - Alcohol-free, and non-toxic, mineral-based Copper-Iodine… Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.