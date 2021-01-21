If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You obviously will take care of your possessions. Why wouldn’t you? Especially if you’ve spent money on it, you want to protect what you have. There are certain items that, if they get dinged or messed up, they aren’t that hard to replace, like cheap sunglasses, a small toy, or even a dish or glass. But bigger ticket items, like a TV or furniture, you will go to lengths to make sure you don’t have to replace them any time soon. Whether that’s paying someone else to mount your TV since you don’t trust yourself or putting down a cover on your furniture, you’ll go that extra mile. The same should be done for your car seats. Spilling ketchup on your seats because you stopped for some fries on the way home from work is an annoying price to pay for a little indulgence. Putting down car seat covers will protect against spills and can even give your interior a cosmetic boost. We’ve taken a look at five of the best options out there to fit your car.

Match your car

You’ll be able to find a set of the FH Group Universal Fit Full Set Flat Cloth Fabric Car Seat Covers for your preferences. You’ll receive two front bucket seat covers, a set for a rear bench, and four headrest covers. These have universal application for sedans, trucks, vans, and SUVs, so they should fit most vehicles. They are offered in 12 different colors: black, purple, beige/black, blue/black, burgundy, gray/black, green/black, orange/black, pink/black, red/black, yellow/black, and mint. Whatever your color preferences are, you’ll be able to find seat covers to match them. These sets are made from high quality fabric that is durable and comfortable to sit on. You can toss these in the machine and then let them air dry. They are compatible with removable headrests only.

Key Features:

Universal application for sedans, trucks, vans, and SUVs

Offered in 12 colors

Durable and comfortable

Upgrade your interior

The OASIS AUTO Leather Car Seat Covers will turn up your seat game. This is made from faux leatherette, so it will look like you have real leather seats. Installing it will result in exactly what you’ve been looking for. There is a fitting video in the Amazon store that allows you to see the proper way to install them. There are five different color options you can choose from, if you want to pick the precise leather look. You can pick black, brown, tan, burgundy, or black and red. There are options for just the front two seats or for an entire car set, so you have options.

Key Features:

Faux leatherette seats

Can choose between front two seats or an entire set

Five color options

Strap it in place

There isn’t much hassle when it comes to installing the Gorla Premium Universal Waterproof Car Seat Cover. This cover features anti-slip backing that will eliminate any drooping or bunching like cheaper car seat covers. Made from neoprene material that eliminates staining, this protects interior bucket or bench seats. There are integrated straps that ensure the seat cover won’t be going anywhere, especially while you’re sitting and driving. It also won’t stick to your skin, which can be extremely annoying while driving. This comes with a bonus Velcro seat belt protector fastener for added comfort. You can choose from five color options.

Key Features:

Anti-slip backing

Integrated straps

Bonus Velcro seat belt protector fastener

For those who frequent the gym

One of the worst feelings is getting into a car while you’re all hot and sweaty and seeing the windows fog up. If you’re someone who prefers to shower at home after a workout, consider getting the Leader Accessories Waterproof Sweat Towel One Front Bucket Seat Cover. This is custom made for athletes, as it protects your car seat from getting sweat all over it. It is made from a soft towel material that is easy to clean. The anti-slip backing makes sure it doesn’t slide off while you’re using it. It can be installed and taken off in a few seconds. You can roll it up and store it in your car, so you don’t need to keep it on always. There are six colors to choose from.

Key Features:

Custom made for athletes

Soft towel material

Anti-slip backing

Give yourself some added cushioning

The pattern variety of the Copap Front Seat Cover offers many options. This provides a convenient way to protect a brand new seat or reenergize an old one. There are eight patterns to pick from and you can get some for the front seats or the back ones. The broad compatibility is a plus and each have a premium saddle blanket material. They all have 3mm of foam padding to add cushioning. The material is comfortable and breathable.

Key Features:

Offered for front or back seats

Premium saddle blanket material

3mm of foam padding

