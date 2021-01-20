If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With daily coronavirus case numbers still soaring, Purell hand sanitizer has been impossible to find in many stores around the US.



Thankfully, there’s plenty in stock at Amazon including Purell hand sanitizer with aloe with a huge 46% discount and travel-size Purell bottles.

On top of that, Amazon also has large half-gallon Purell pump bottles (64oz) and 2-liter Purell pump bottles (67.6oz) in stock for the first time in months.

Multiple coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA here in the US, and even more are on the way. That means we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, but there’s still a long road ahead before we get there. Daily new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to soar, with rolling seven-day averages that are well over 200,000 cases. Needless to say, that’s why pandemic essentials are still so difficult to find in stores across many regions in the US.

If you’re looking for face masks, there are a bunch of top-sellers in stock right now at Amazon. Highlights include AccuMed cup style masks that cost just $2.12 each when you clip the coupon on the product page, insanely popular Powecom KN95 face masks that now cost $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old $45 price, and best-selling black AccuMed masks that come with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands so you can choose whichever is more comfortable for you. Also of note, they come in white or pink as well as black.

Aside from face masks, the other thing so many of our readers have been looking for is Purell hand sanitizer. Purell continues to be a hot item all across the country, and it’s still often sold out in grocery stores and convenience stores across many regions. That’s why it’s so great that Amazon has so much in stock with no purchase limits. There are even some newly-added listings that are practically impossible to find anywhere else, and they’re even available with deep discounts! Examples include 4-packs of Purell with aloe with a 46% discount and 12-packs of Purell with a 31% discount.

Last but certainly not least, there are two recently restocked listing that are perfect for people looking to buy bigger bottles of Purell. If you want to make sure you’re stocked up for the rest of the winter, you can get large half-gallon Purell pump bottles (64oz) for the first time in months if you hurry. On top of that, the 2-liter Purell pump bottles (67.6oz) that everyone was loading up on are back in stock at the lowest price we’ve seen in a very long time. Definitely check them out.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 2 Liter pump bottle (Pack of 1) –… List Price:$37.04 Price:$34.95 ($0.52 / Fl Oz) You Save:$2.09 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Advanced Hand Sanitizer Green Certified Gel 64oz Bottle Refill Size List Price:$33.45 Price:$30.98 ($0.48 / Fl Oz) You Save:$2.47 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.