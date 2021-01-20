If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting behind the wheel of your first car. Whether it was gifted to you, passed down through your family, or you bought it with your own money after hard work, it’s a tremendous accomplishment to sit in that driver’s seat for the first time. We all remember what it’s like to adjust the mirrors and seat for that first ride. As you get older, you’re likely to go through and upgrade to different cars based on where you are in your current life. For those with kids, an SUV or van is a likely choice. For those who need more towing capacity or a bed, a truck is a smart investment. If you happen to have a luxury vehicle, you’ll want to show that off too. But when it comes to protecting your car, you’ll want to have options. If you have to park it in a parking garage or outdoors, you may want to consider a car cover. This will drape over the car to protect it from the elements. Adding a security blanket of sorts to your vehicle is not a bad idea. We’ve highlighted five option on the market to protect your investment.

Find one for your car

With so many different options in terms of size, it’ll be hard for you not to find a Kayme 6 Layers Car Cover for your vehicle. They come in 13 different sizes, ranging from 178″ to a maximum of 250″ in length. All are made from 100% waterproof, which are great in the snow and rain. They are UV-resistant and sunproof. Thicker cotton protects the vehicle’s paint. Each have highly reflective aluminum that is good at keeping all of parts of your car that you love intact. There is a door zipper on the left side to give you easy access. It is made up of six layers, so it is not easily punctured. Frost, dust, branches, bird droppings, and many other parts of having a car outdoors are kept off of your vehicle. Whether you have a truck, SUV, sedan, or hatchback, you’ll be able to find one for you.

Key Features:

100% waterproof

UV-resistant and sunproof

Door zipper for easy access

Make sure it stays on

Don’t worry about coming out to your car only to realize the cover isn’t on anymore. When you have the GUNHYI Car Cover, that won’t be an issue. There are many features that will keep this in place. It has six layers of protection and the aluminum is great for sunproofing. There is an anti-aging agent that keeps the cover more durable. The inner lining is made from soft cotton to protect your area. It comes in 10 sizes and there are windproof buckles that will keep it on. There is black fabric at the front that could help you put it on easily.

Key Features:

Six layers of protection

Inner lining is made from soft cotton

Windproof buckles

Always make sure the car is seen

If parking on the street long-term is your situation, you’ll want to make sure your car is seen at all hours. The Autsop Car Cover is easy to see, so drivers at night will notice it. There are many size options, ranging from 170″ to 242″, to fit the length of your car. It is non-woven and weatherproof. It’s sunproof and UV-resistant, so the paint will stay on. There are fluorescent light strips that protect your car at night. There are even mirror pockets, allowing you to keep them outward. The cover is made from six layers and six kinds of premium materials.

Key Features:

Ranging from 170″ to 242″

Fluorescent light strips

Mirror pockets

Add that extra layer

While most car covers max out at six layers, the iCarCover 7-Layer All Weather Waterproof Car Cover adds more. It is 100% waterproof and weatherproof while protecting against UV rays as well. This is made from high quality materials and will keep your car safe from rain, wind, snow, sleet, birds, sand, debris, paint, and more. The car has three buckles that are between the cover material with straps. There are also two built-in grommets on each side to keep the cover secure.

Key Features:

Seven layers of protection

Three buckles that are between the cover material with straps

Built-in grommets on each side

Don’t struggle putting it on

The last thing you want to do is have a hard time putting your car cover on. The Bliifuu Car Cover is easy to put on and take off. It is made of high quality industry material that provides excellent protection. The cover is breathable, so you’ll be able to stretch it to its maximum length without too much trouble. It is one layer that’s strong like an umbrella. There are six fluorescent light strips to alert drivers at night. The smooth inner fabric protects the paint on your car.

Key Features:

Breathable cover

Six fluorescent light strips

One layer

