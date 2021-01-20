If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After they both sold out recently, Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are now back in stock at Amazon. These are the #1 and #2 best-selling face masks among BGR Deals readers, so they’re always going in and out of stock. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also popular now that they’re at the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time, as are Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon.

Aside from just essentials, there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $209 and the best-selling $40 MyQ smart garage door opener with 25% discount. Those are excellent deals and they’re available to anyone who wants to get in on the action, but there are also some more deals that can only be purchased by a select group of people: Amazon Prime members.

If someone asks you to think of all the Amazon Prime benefits you can, most people would name things like fast shipping and Amazon Prime Video streaming at the top of the list. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. If you’re among the many people who are unaware that Amazon has exclusive Prime-only deals, you’re really missing out!

Head over to this page and check it out right now: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated all the time. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great deals in there, and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that we’re going to showcase in this roundup.

Philips Sonicare Plaque Control Plus Rechargeable Toothbrush HX6254/81 Twin Pack

Removes up to 6X more plaque

Guides you to follow dentist recommendations

Recommended by dental professionals world wide

Provides a superior clean you can see and feel

Philips Sonicare Plaque Control Plus Rechargeable Toothbrush HX6254/81 Twin Pack (2 Rechargeabl… List Price:$99.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

INSMY IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker

【IPX7 100% WATERPROOF, EVEN FULLY SUBMERSIBLE】Can be fully immersed up to 1 meter for about 30 minutes underwater. Dustproof, Waterproof, Shockproof, Rainproof, Snow Proof. Perfect for Kayaking, Showering, Hiking, Camping. No worries about weather and outdoor condition, be the Rocker on your trip.

【INCREDIBLE PLAYTIME, UP TO 12 HOURS】INSMY waterproof Bluetooth speaker with the Built-in li-ion 1200mAh rechargeable battery guarantees up to 12 hours playtime at 70% volume. Charge time: within 3 hours. Enjoy music day to night never stop.

INSMY IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wireless Outdoor Speaker with HD Sound… List Price:$25.99 Price:$20.70 You Save:$5.29 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 10W

The Belkin Difference: #1 third party maker of wireless charging accessories

Fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more

Charges in portrait or landscape orientation for easy access to texts, apps, videos and more

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 10W List Price:$32.90 Price:$32.49 You Save:$0.41 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YI 4pc Security Home Camera

24/7 Full HD Recording – F/2.0 aperture, 112 wide-angle lens, 1080p/15fps to capture moments with clear picture. Features two-way audio to allow you to receive and transmit audio from any location with a WiFi connection. Enhanced Night Vision – 8 individual 940nm infrared LED’s, which automatically turns on infrared (IR) in low light conditions, allowing you to see clearly in the dark. (power source required)

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noonlight’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

YI 4pc Security Home Camera, 1080p WiFi Smart Wireless Indoor Nanny IP Cam with Night Vision, 2… List Price:$89.00 Price:$72.99 You Save:$16.01 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

65.6ft LED Strip Lights

【Upgraded LED Strip Lights Kit】One rolls of 65.6ft strip lights with 5050 SMD RGB Leds, long enough to reach around your room and bright enough to light the whole place up. This light strips for bedroom very suitable for decorate your Dining room, Living room, Kitchen, Ceiling lighting, Party, Bar, and more.

【Color Changing LED Strip Lights】Dimmable RGB light strips can change color and speed. It has not only RGB but also 20 color options. With 6 DIY color and 8 modes, adjustable brightness. You can create a variety of LED scene lighting, providing different lighting atmosphere.

65.6ft LED Strip Lights, Ultra-Long Color Changing Light Strip with Remote and 24V Power Supply… List Price:$29.89 Price:$25.56 You Save:$4.33 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Zitahli Mens Wallet with Money Clip

𝐅𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 & 𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐌 – Zitahli’s Wallet can hold up to 12 cards and is still slim! The slim wallet being 3/8 inches thick, sized 4″ x 3″ with money clip is ideal for carrying business cards, credit and debit cards, bills etc.. The outside notch allows you to push out the cards easily.

𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 & 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑 – Zitahli wallets are made from carefully selected, quality-tested microfiber leather that are assembled with the utmost precision for long-lasting durability.

Zitahli Minimalist Slim Bifold Front Pocket Wallet with Upgraded Money Clip for Men, RFID Block… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HAITRAL Vintage Table Lamp

💝【PERFECT SIZE FOR ANY DESK】 Dimension – 16.9”(H) x 5.9”(W), it’s a small table lamp that great fits for any desk and punches a lot of light to brighten up a room by itself. While the task lamp with 74 inches power cord allows you to place it where you need it most!

💝【INDUSTRIALIZED STYLISH DESIGN】 The HAITRAL rose gold lamp is designed with high-quality metal frame and wooden base that provides an elegant feeling and gives much aesthetics to your room. This stylish and elegant design looks beautiful in modern or industrial room. It’s perfect in girls room, kids room, bedroom, family room, office, college dorm, etc.

HAITRAL Vintage Table Lamp, Industrial Nightstand Lamp with Wooden Base, Metal Modern Bedside L… List Price:$26.99 Price:$24.29 You Save:$2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yueximei E17 Globe Light Bulb (6-pack)

Lower Consumption: Save up to 90% on energy consumption. Using 5 watts for up to 450 lumens of light output, equivalent to 40W incandescent bulb. Save effort and maintenance costs on changing bulbs frequently.

Easy to Install: With intermediate E17 screw base, this globe light bulbs perfectly replace traditional Incandescent bulb.

Wide Application: Suitable for various commercial and domestic lighting. Ideal for use in living rooms, bedrooms, bathroom, study etc.

Yueximei E17 Globe Light Bulb, 5 Watt 40W Equivalent, 3000K Soft White, 450LM,Slender G14 LED B… List Price:$17.99 Price:$16.19 You Save:$1.80 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GVDV Hunting Knife Kit

6-PIECE HUNTING ACCESSORIES – To make short work of gutting, skinning and processing an animal such as deer, buck and hog, the hunting gear includes an 8.1″ caping knife, 8.7″ hunting knife with gut hook, 9.6″ boning/fillet knife, ribcage spreader, game cleaning gloves, and hard-side case.

3 MUST-HAVE KNIVES – The smaller fixed blade caping knife with a 3.1” drop point blade is more suitable for smaller survival game. The Gut-Hook Skinner Knife with a 3.7” curved blade is designed for quick and efficient processing of game. And the Boning and Fillet Knife features a 4.7” fine edge blade with 1.6mm thickness which will help turn any fish or meat-based meal into a masterpiece.

GVDV Hunting Knife Kit - Field Dressing Gear Accessories Set for Men, Butcher Game Processing… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GENIANI Extra Large Electric Heating Pad

WORKS LIKE MAGIC ON SORE MUSCLES! Heating pad for back pain relief delivers a stream of heat to the affected area, eases back pain, unbearable cramps, and provides pleasant muscle relaxation.

PLUSHIEST PIECE OF HEAVEN. Heating pad for neck and shoulders is ultra-soft, giving that awesome cozy feeling, wherever you put them. Flexible microplush adapts to your body shape for maximum effect.

GENIANI Extra Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief - Auto Shut Off - Soft… List Price:$29.97 Price:$20.99 You Save:$8.98 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

