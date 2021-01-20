If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a handful of face masks that have been best-sellers among our readers for months now. In fact, certain masks have been wildly popular ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began. Black AccuMed face masks and Powecom KN95 face masks are definitely at the top of the list for our readers, and they’re both listed on Amazon now for much less money than they cost even a few short months ago. For example, 10-packs of those super-popular Powecom masks were $45 over the summer, but now they cost just $26.99. Also of note, AccuMed masks are available with elastic earloops like KN95 masks, or with elastic headbands like N95 masks that many people find to be more comfortable and secure. They also come in three different colors: White, black, and even pink.

Behind those masks, Jointown 3-layer face masks are also top-sellers. They’ve been listed among Amazon’s best-selling face masks since the pandemic first began, and they’ve amassed about 60,000 5-star ratings over that period of time.

On top of those great options, there’s one more type of mask you might want check out. All of the masks listed above are disposable, so the manufacturer recommends that you discard them after each use. But there’s another type of popular face mask on Amazon that’s meant to be washable and reused multiple times, and it even has a special added layer of safety that you won’t find on traditional face masks.

Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Mask Price:$30.99 ($0.62 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks look like many other stretchable cloth masks you see on Amazon or while you’re out and about. They’re made out of jersey material that many people find to be quite comfortable. But there are a few things that set these masks apart from similar offerings you’ve seen around.

First of all, they’re 3-layer masks as opposed to 1-layer or dual-layer face masks. Also important is the fact that these are made by a top brand — Hanes — as opposed to some no-name, fly-by-night company trying to cash in on the pandemic. Finally, Hanes adds a special antimicrobial finish to help kill germs that get stuck on the mask, and the company says the finish lasts for up to 10 washes. Note that it’s antimicrobial, not antiviral, but there’s obviously more out there than just viruses.

These wildly popular Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks are sold in packs of 50 so you should get plenty of use out of them if you wash each one a few times and reuse it. They’re also available at a new lower price right now on Amazon, so you’ll only pay 62¢ each for either black or white masks!

