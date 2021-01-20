If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

BGR Deals readers have called the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because it’s so sleek and minimalistic.

It’s also quite expensive at $60, unfortunately.

Today, you can save a ton on this popular thermometer thanks to a deep discount and an extra $5 coupon you can clip on the product page.

There are a handful of things in particular that our readers have been stocking up on over the past few weeks as coronavirus cases continue to surge. First and foremost, best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks and black AccuMed face masks have been flying off the shelves. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes are also top sellers right now among our readers, and they’re also both down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

On top of all that, there’s something else you should check out right now at Amazon — especially while it’s back down to within 50¢ of Black Friday’s discounted price. It’s the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which several of our readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and stylish like something Apple would make, and it’s also wonderfully easy to use. It also happens to be down to the lowest price of the year so far thanks to a double discount at Amazon.

This fantastic no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60, which is a pretty tall order for a forehead thermometer, even now while so many people are buying them. Thanks to a big Amazon sale, however, you won’t pay anywhere close to $60. A huge 50% discount slashes the price of this awesome model to just $29.99, and then an extra $5 coupon you can clip makes the final price $24.99. That’s a crazy price for a sleek thermometer with nearly 70,000 5-star ratings on Amazon at the time of this writing. According to an email from the manufacturer, more than 1 million iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometers were sold in 2020. That’s crazy!

Also of note, the company’s sleek iHealth Lina Smart Digital Body Weight Scale is on sale for just $29.99 as well if you clip the $10 coupon on the product page.

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably. SHIPS FROM USA

[TRI-POINT ACCURACY] An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

Show Weight Difference: Measure and display weight on the screen & your phone. Weight gain/loss indication in the app; High accuracy to 0.1Lb/50g for this body scale.

Ultra Slim Design: Large 12.2” x 12.2” durable 6mm high quality tempered glass platform & large backlit LED display gives bright, clear readings from any angle. Rounded corners soften the look of the scale and protect little ones from sharp corners.

High Accuracy: four new upgraded sensors deliver accurate weight measurements up to 400 lb (180 kg) in 0.1 lb increments. Just enjoy the step-on technology and auto-calibration!

