If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Camera drones are terrific gadgets that are fun and functional, but they can also be quite expensive.

Many people don’t realize that there are also options out there that are remarkably affordable.

The popular Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone is available this week at Amazon for just $59.99 thanks to a clippable coupon and a second promo code you can use at checkout.

Quadcopter drones are terrific for professionals and hobbyists alike, especially when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras on board. Whether you’re filming aerial footage for a video or you just want to stream live footage to your smartphone as you soar through the air, there’s nothing quite like a quadcopter to get the job done.

Of course, professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras can be shockingly expensive. That cost used to be prohibitive for most people without a true professional need for a camera drone, but now there are so many options out there for hobbyists as well. What’s more, sales on sites like Amazon make awesome little drones like the popular Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone more affordable than ever.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these best-selling black masks Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tomzon’s compact D25 drone checks all the boxes you might want to check if you’re looking to have a blast with a high-quality camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, of course, but it’s also not going to cost you an arm and a leg. Instead, the reasonable $100 retail price gets you a wonderfully compact drone that folds to become even smaller when it’s not in use. Despite its diminutive size, the D25 still packs a 4K camera and a battery big enough for 24 minutes of continuous flight. Once the charge starts running low, you can pop in the second battery that comes with this model for free and enjoy another 24 minutes of action.

The $100 price tag is more than fair, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a $30 coupon you can clip on the product page, and then you can score another discount by using the promo code WN3E5635 at checkout. That brings the total discount to $40, slashing the final price to just $59.99! This deal ends on January 24 though, so take advantage while you still can.

Tomzon D25 4K Drone with camera, Easy to Fly FPV Foldable Drone for Adults, Optical Flow Positi… List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: WN3E5635

Here are more key details from Amazon’s product listing:

4K Camera: Equipped with a super HD 4K camera with maximum resolution 4096 x 2160P, this quadcopter gives you an exciting experience of aerial photographing the spectacular moments. Add the photo filter and music to your video to make your own MV in the app.

Double Cameras, Optical Flow: The optical flow and altitude hold mode functions allow the flight more stable and avoid drone-swing when it is hovering in the air. Players can get a clear photo taking and video recording.

Hand-Gesture Taking Photos: Use a hand-gesture “Victory” sign to take a picture and put your palm or in front of the front camera to record a video. The App supports screen splits and “picture in picture” modes.

More Fun Skills: Low and high speeds to choose from according to the player’s proficiency in operation. Trajectory flight mode allows the drone fly follow the route you draw on the app map screen. The 3D flip function adds more fun when flying.

Double Batteries: Comes with 2 batteries in the package, the RC drone provides totally 24 min flight time after being fully charged. A storage bag for you to hold your drone and all of its accessories.

Tomzon D25 4K Drone with camera, Easy to Fly FPV Foldable Drone for Adults, Optical Flow Positi… List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: WN3E5635

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.