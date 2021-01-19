If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best-selling face masks among our readers are sleek black AccuMed face masks and popular Powecom KN95 masks that have been top-sellers for nearly a year now.

Now, Amazon shoppers have an extremely rare opportunity to order NIOSH N95 masks that are typically restricted only to hospitals and government agencies.

Kimberly-Clark N95 Masks are currently listed on Amazon for just $1.16 each when you buy a 50-pack.

It’s unclear if the listing is a mistake, but it could disappear at any moment if it is an error.

Among our readers, there are a few types of face masks that are always best-sellers. Right now, sleek black AccuMed face masks are at the top of the list because they’re finally back in stock after having sold out last month. US-based AccuMed offers these face covers with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands, and they cost just $26.25 per 10-pack in black, white, or even pink. AccuMed also makes cup style face masks that cost even less while they’re on sale for just $2.12 each, and Powecom KN95 masks that have been top-sellers since the coronavirus pandemic first began are now in stock for $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old price of $45.

Those face masks are all popular options that are quite affordable, which explains why our readers swarm Amazon to get them. Now, however, there’s another option that some people will want even more.

There are many NIOSH N95 masks listed for sale at Amazon, but most of them are not available to the general public. Instead, only hospitals and government agencies are permitted by Amazon to purchase them. This is an effort to help ensure that healthcare professionals and first responders have access to personal protective equipment, and Amazon’s policy is totally understandable. That said, there are still many people out there in search of N95 masks for themselves.

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358), Made in U.S.A, Universal Size, 50 Respirators/Bag Price:$57.90 ($1.16 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re among them, we’re happy to inform you of a rare opportunity right now at Amazon. Hurry and you can pick up a 50-pack of Kimberly-Clark N95 Masks for just $57.90. That’s just $1.16 per mask, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for NIOSH N95 respirators that are available to the general public.

Now, it’s important to note that there’s a chance this listing is a mistake. As we said, Amazon typically restricts NIOSH N95 masks so that only certain types of organizations can purchase them. That said, these Kimtech N95 masks are being sold directly by Amazon, not by a third-party seller. Not only will that give some people peace of mind, but it also means there’s a good chance this listing is intentional as opposed to a mistake or an omission.

Whether or not this listing for Kimberly-Clark N95 Masks is a mistake, the important thing to note is that it might not last very long either way. Now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, these respirators could sell out at any moment.

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358), Made in U.S.A, Universal Size, 50 Respirators/Bag Price:$57.90 ($1.16 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.