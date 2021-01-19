If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A huge $90 discount at Amazon slashes the popular $200 Instant Pot Max to just $109.99, which is a phenomenal deal.



Anyone looking to spend much less money who doesn’t need advanced features like sous vide and a canning mode should check out another awesome Instant Pot deal at Amazon.

The beloved Instant Pot Duo Mini is the best-selling slow cooker on Amazon’s whole site right now, and it’s down to just $59.99.

Amazon knows as well as we do that Instant Pots and other products from Instant Brands are always best-sellers ahead of the holidays each year. It goes without saying that 2020 was a particularly difficult year for most people, so Amazon stepped up during Black Friday and Cyber Week by offering some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve ever seen. Those fantastic discounts were definitely appreciated, but now there are two more terrific deals that slash a pair of the most impressive and sought-after Instant Pot models to even better prices than what we saw during Cyber Week.

The white-hot $200 Instant Pot Max is on sale with a huge $90 discount that slashes the price to $109.99, and the wildly popular Instant Pot Duo Mini can be had for only $59.99!

With its hefty $200 price tag, the Instant Pot Max is one of the most expensive models the company makes. When you find out why the price take is so hefty, however, you’ll realize that it’s more than worth it. The Max packs all the standard cooking modes you would expect from a multi-use electric pressure cooker, plus a few that you might not expect. For one, it has built-in sous vide cooking that’s awesome. A top-selling sous vide machine for home use generally costs around $200, so that right there is more than enough to warrant the Instant Pot Max’s hefty price tag. But then, on top of that, the Instant Pot Max has another killer feature that’s even more difficult to find on multi-cookers: A canning mode! This mode’s sustained 15 psi allows you to can right in your pressure cooker, and there are a whopping 13 different safety features to help ensure nothing goes wrong.

$110 is a great price for such an impressive multi-cooker, but there is also another deal you should check out if you don’t need all the extra bells and whistles.

The Instant Pot Duo Mini is one of the best-selling Instant Pot models ever, and it’s currently the #1 best-selling product in the entire slow cookers category on Amazon. It also has a whopping 135,000 5-star ratings on the site, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s so popular. This model is a bargain at $80, but it’s currently down to just $59.99. That’s right, $60 for the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon!

