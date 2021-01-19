If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Instant Pot is the hottest multi-cooker brand in the business, but you won’t soon forget the name CHEF iQ once you’ve seen the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker in action.

This fantastic multi-function electric cooker bundles everything people love about Instant Pots with intelligent new features that you can’t find on similar models.

There’s a rare discount at Amazon right now on the Smart Cooker, so it’s the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

If I think back, I can still remember how blown away I was when I got my first Instant Pot and began using it in place of a traditional pressure cooker. It was so eye-opening… and I was able to experience that feeling all over again last year when I was sent a new CHEF iQ Smart Cooker to test. Now that I’ve been using it for months and I have experienced firsthand how much better the cooking experience is when you add in novel features and app connectivity, I don’t see myself ever going back to my old Instant Pot.

The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker appears at first glance to be yet another Instant Pot knockoff that will never measure up to the original. Once you turn it on for the first time, however, you can tell right away that the Smart Cooker is something else entirely. Yes, it looks like an Instant Pot. And yes, it offers plenty of different cooking modes like an Instant Pot. But this fantastic kitchen tool is actually so much more — it’s the next logical step in the evolution of electric multi-cookers.

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Chefman’s new Smart Cooker is about so much more than just cooking a meal after you’ve prepped the ingredients and dumped them into the inner pot. This brilliant device connects to the CHEF iQ app and walks you through each step of the process when you’re preparing the meal, from start to finish. These guided recipes are wonderfully easy to follow, just like your favorite YouTube chef tutorials. But these are interactive — the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker will even weigh liquid and dry ingredients as you add each one to the pot, ensuring that you get the perfect result each and every time.

There are more than 300 cooking presets in the Smart Cooker and more than 1,000 in the app. It also comes with everything you need to use each and every one. This brilliant device blew me away the very first time I used it, and I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to go back to my Instant Pot.

The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker retails for $200 and it’s worth every penny, but a big discount on Amazon slashes the price to $149.99. We can’t find a better price anywhere online right now.

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are all the bullet points that were supplied on the Smart Cooker product page:

THE CHEF iQ APP: Connect your Smart Cooker to the CHEF iQ App via WiFi and Bluetooth. Access 100+ Guided Cooking recipes and culinary how-to videos, control and monitor your Smart Cooker, and access the Cooking Calculator for precise cooking parameters for every ingredient

BUILT-IN SCALE: Use the precise built-in scale to easily measure ingredients and cook by weight, simplifying both prep and cleanup-no measuring cups needed. Four integrated smart sensors measure ingredients accurately and tell you exactly how much liquid is needed to cook meals to perfection

AUTO PRESSURE RELEASE: Automatically releases steam at the end of pressure cooking for increased safety and convenience. Programmed with 3 pressure release methods: quick, pulse, and natural

GUIDED COOKING: Guided Cooking recipes provide step-by-step video cooking instructions and enable you to send precise cooking parameters to your Smart Cooker for every step, no need to enter time and temp settings or set any timers. Plus, five additional recipes are added to the app each week

COOKING PRESETS: 300+ presets are stored on the Smart Cooker and 1000+ presets are built into the Cooking Calculator in the CHEF iQ App. Simply input your ingredient and we’ll provide exact cooking time and temp settings

WIRELESS UPDATES: Receive wireless firmware updates on your Smart Cooker via the CHEF iQ App. Your Smart Cooker will gain additional features and improve its cooking algorithms while sitting on your countertop

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES: This all-in-one cooker includes a convenient steam rack and steam basket, and more Smart Cooking essentials. Use the steam rack to perfectly steam larger food items like fish, chicken, and whole vegetables, above the liquid. The steam basket, when paired with the steam rack, allows users to steam smaller pieces of food, like chopped vegetables and meat

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.