Who doesn’t need a little bit of excitement in their lives? The world is obviously a wild place and it also has plenty to offer. But while many of us have spent a larger portion of our time inside over recent spans, there’s only so much you can do while you’re indoors. Trying to spark those little bits of excitement can be difficult, especially if all of the days seem to blend together after a while. Work, right into dinner time, right into TV time is probably a pretty similar day for many. So those times when you do have some down time, you want to make the most of it. Why wouldn’t you want to change up the monotony? Try playing one of the oldest games in the world that has been passed down from generation to generation. Go was a game invented more than 2,500 years ago and has a simple premise but a lot of strategy involved. Spice up your day with any of the five sets of Go we’ve highlighted. Trying to master a game that’s been around for what seems like forever is a great way to break up any boredom.

Make clean-up easier

When you’re playing Go, there are a lot of pieces to the game, specifically the 361 stones that come standard with most games. Make sure you don’t lose any of them by getting the Yellow Mountain Imports Medium Magnetic Go Game Set Board. This is a grab and go kind of setup because of how it folds up to keep all of the pieces together. It is great for beginners or for traveling. All of the stones are single convex and magnetic, so they will stay on the board as you move them around. You won’t have to worry about knocking the board and them flying around. It comes with two Go stone bowls for you to keep your pieces in. It measures 19″ x 19″ and each stone is 5 x 12.5 millimeters.

Key Features:

Folds up to keep pieces together

Single convex and magnetic stones

Comes with two Go stone bowls

Learn how to play

Getting a handle on the game isn’t hard but mastering Go is difficult. Picking up the Brybelly Go Set with Reversible Bamboo Go Board helps you get into the flow of the game. This features a traditional oblong table made from pressed, natural bamboo. The board itself is two centimeters thick and 47 x 44 centimeters. It’s a reversible board with a 19″ x 19″ playing field on the top and a 13″ x 13″ beginner’s board on the bottom. So you can get good on the bottom board before making the jump to the top. It comes with 361 bakelite stones, 180 white and 181 black, along with two bamboo stone bowls. This has a matching, dark wash wood stain with deep, engraved lines.

Key Features:

19″ x 19″ playing field on top and 13″ x 13″ beginner’s board on bottom

Board made from pressed, natural bamboo

Deep, engraved lines

Forget the bowls

Store your stones efficiently with the WE Game Wood Go Set. This set is made from high quality wood veneer to match the golden-tinged Kaya tree that traditional boards are made from. The board measures nearly 12″ x 12″. Instead of stone bowls, there are recessed drawers that pull out on either side, so you can keep your stones in there. They pull out and push back into the board to keep storage simple. The stones are made from plastic and they are double convex, making them easy to pick up.

Key Features:

Made form high quality wood veneer

Recessed drawers to store stones

Double convex, plastic stones

Bring it with you

The Brybelly Go Set with Natural Wood Board is ideal for any occasion. It has a standard 19″ x 19″ playing field on a compact 29 x 29 centimeters square. The board is two centimeters thick with clear, legible silkscreen guidelines. It comes with 361 goishi stones, exactly what you need. The board is made from all natural wood, so it feels like a professional set. You can carry this with you, as the stones come in resealable bags. It doesn’t take up much room, so you can play in a car or on a trip.

Key Features:

19″ x 19″ playing field

Clear, legible silkscreen guidelines

Stones come in resealable bags

Protect your surfaces

For those who do want to play Go anywhere they are, check out the John N. Hansen Go Game with Wood Board. This measures 11.75″ x 11.75″ and has 361 Go stones included with it. There is an instruction book with clear instruction on how to play the game, for those who have never done so before. This set comes with a wood game board that has felted corners, so there won’t be any scratching of surfaces you sit it on.

Key Features:

Measure 11.75″ x 11.75″

Comes with an instruction book

Wood game board has felted corners

