If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With so many sleep aids on the market that claim to help, it can be difficult to know where to begin.

If you find yourself exasperated and resorting to sleeping pills, there’s another solution you should check out.

QuietOn Premium Snore Cancelling Wireless Earbuds claim to help drown out all the sounds around you, and they worked quite well in our tests.

Amazon is offering them right now with a 10% discount via a coupon you can clip on the product page.

The BGR Deals team recently told you about one simple thing that’s 20 times more likely to cure insomnia than anything else. That’s according to one big sleep study, but there are also some other studies to back it up. Of course, that solution isn’t going to work for everyone — and to be frank, it didn’t work for me. That’s because when I have trouble sleeping, it’s often because of changes in the ambient sound around me.

Even something as simple as my baseboards turning on with the heat can wake me up, and so many other people out there have similar difficulty staying asleep. That’s why I use earplugs when I want to give myself the best shot at a good night’s sleep. Even then, however, they don’t always work — and that’s why I was so intrigued when a company reached out and asked if I wanted to try the new QuietOn Snore Cancelling Wireless Sleep Buds.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these best-selling black masks Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

QuietOn’s “snore cancelling” earbuds use active noise cancellation technology that’s similar to popular Bose and Sony headphones, or like Apple’s AirPods Pro. The big difference is that these earbuds aren’t made for listening to music. Instead, you place them in your ears when you go to sleep at night and they help drown out the sounds around you while you sleep. And believe it or not, they actually worked very well for me.

Foam earplugs do work to varying degrees, but I found that QuietOn earbuds work well for me personally. I’ve also heard from some readers who said that they helped a lot. Anyone who has ever tried noise cancelling headphones knows that not even $400 headphones can completely eliminate the noise around you. But they do drown out many sounds, and it’s generally quiet when you’re asleep at night, so QuietOn Sleep Buds might do a great job for you.

If you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep and you think noise in and around your bedroom might be to blame, definitely think about trying QuietOn Snore Cancelling Wireless Sleep Buds before you start popping sleeping pills. They’re even on sale right now with a discount thanks to a coupon you can clip.

QuietOn – The Award Winning Smallest Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for Sleeping, to Reduce… List Price:$199.00 Price:$179.10 You Save:$19.90 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon page:

NEW TO MARKET TECHNOLOGY – 4X BETTER THAN FOAM EARPLUGS: Combines the advantages of in-ear passive earplugs with active noise cancelling, which produces an opposing sound that acts as a noise eraser

CUSTOM FIT FOR ULTIMATE COMFORT AND QUIET: Multiple sized ear tips are included to ensure you wear the ideal fit for snoring and general sound reduction as well as optimal sleep comfort

MULTIPLE SOUND BLOCKING MODES: Conveniently switch between two modes, hearing and silent, to hear and converse when necessary or block sound as intended

REUSABLE & RECHARGEABLE WITH 20-HOUR BATTERY LIFE: Convenient travel case not only provides storage and protection but also charges QuietOn earplugs in just 1 hour with a USB Charger

ESCAPE FROM SNORING AND SURROUNDING NOISE: Compact and functional design, keep by your bed at night, or carry QuietOn earbuds anywhere. Get relief from second-hand snoring, music, trains, traffic, or other annoying environmental sounds

QuietOn – The Award Winning Smallest Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for Sleeping, to Reduce… List Price:$199.00 Price:$179.10 You Save:$19.90 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.