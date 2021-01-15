If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among our readers, no headphones are anywhere near as popular as Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, both of which are discounted right now at Amazon.

If you want over-ear headphones, however, Apple’s only option — the new AirPods Max — are far too expensive for many shoppers.

Amazon has an incredible sale going right now that slashes the $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones to just $98.

There’s no question that among our readers, Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are the best-selling headphones out there by a massive margin. There are plenty of rivals that are competitive in key areas like price and sound quality, but none have managed to gain the traction that Apple’s AirPods lineup has achieved. It makes sense, of course, that Apple would try to build on the success of its earphones with the new AirPods Max, Apple’s first-ever over-ear ANC headphones. Unfortunately, they’re insanely expensive at $549 and our readers prefer to save.

Want incredible sound quality and class-leading active noise cancellation with spending an arm and a leg to get it? Amazon is running an incredible sale right now that’s just for you.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these best-selling black masks Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

As far as wireless noise cancelling headphones are concerned, Sony is king. Most reviewers seem to agree that Bose likely comes closest, but Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology. And today, Amazon is running a fantastic deal on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

The $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones are Sony’s entry-level option. It might seem odd to think of $200 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s more expensive models. Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they’re a bargain at $200, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $98!

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$98.00 You Save:$101.99 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s the key info that Sony included on its Amazon product page:

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch

Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units

Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders

Next-generation USB type-C charging

Connector type: USB type C

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$98.00 You Save:$101.99 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.