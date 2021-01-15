If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell sanitizing wipes are often quite difficult to find in stores and even online.

Amazon has plenty in stock right now, however, and they’re down to some of the best prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

These alcohol wipes are in very high demand so they could sell out at any time.

After nearly a year since the coronavirus pandemic began, it’s still so difficult to find certain key essentials like Purell hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes in many stores across the country. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since new coronavirus case numbers are still soaring to record highs and people are stocking up again.

The good news is that Amazon now has plenty of Purell hand sanitizer in stock at the lowest prices we’ve found. In fact, other than Powecom KN95 face masks, Purell is currently the most popular product our readers are buying. Top listings include Purell 8oz pump bottles, Purell 1oz travel bottles, and Purell 1-liter bottles — all of which are sold directly by Amazon.

There’s another great surprise aside from hand sanitizer gel that just popped up on Amazon recently. For the first time in quite a while, Alcohol-based Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes are in stock on Amazon. What’s more, prices actually aren’t that bad, all things considered.

These are individually-wrapped Purell wipes that have 70% ethyl alcohol content. Purell also makes wipes that use benzalkonium chloride instead of alcohol, and those are the ones you typically see online. But these alcohol-based Purell wipes are the ones most of our readers seem to be looking for, so now is the time to stock up if you’ve been searching for them. We’ve included two different listings below so you’ve got a backup in case one of them sells out.

