If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Two exciting new Nintendo Switch games are coming soon, including the hotly anticipated new title New Pokémon Snap that was just announced this week.

The new Pokemon game will be released in April, while another eagerly awaited title — Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury — is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month.

Here’s we’ll show you where to pre-order both hot new games so you can be sure you’ll have them as soon as they’re released.

If you don’t yet have a Nintendo Switch video game console, we have some fantastic news. Not only is the Nintendo Switch available once again at Amazon after having been sold out for so long, but you can also finally get it for the normal $299 retail price instead of having to pay gouged prices to third-party sellers. Of course, whether you already have a Switch or you’re planning to purchase one soon, there are undoubtedly two upcoming new Nintendo Switch games that you’re excited about. And the good news is that they’re now both available for pre-order!

Today's Top Deal Amazon coupon slashes best-selling face masks to just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

First and foremost, what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games of 2021 was just announced this week. Anyone can surely guess that we’re talking about New Pokémon Snap, which is shaping up to be the next big craze on the Nintendo Switch. It’s set to be released this coming April, and it’s available to pre-order right now at Amazon.

Next up, we have a new(ish) title that is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch next month. It’s called Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and it’s a reboot from the Wii U that will finally be made available for Nintendo’s newest video game console. Since the Wii U was such a flop, there’s a good chance you’ve never played Super Mario 3D World before so it’ll be completely new to you. Trust us, it’s a blast!

New Pokémon Snap

See a different side of Pokémon in a new photo-snapping adventure, only on Nintendo Switch

Explore unknown islands with scenery like lush jungles and tropical beaches throughout your journey

Research various Pokémon in their natural habitats and capture Pokémon behaviors that you’ve never seen before

Meet Professor Mirror and work with him to uncover the mystery of the Illumina phenomenon and Pokémon with a special glow that can be found in the Lental region

New Pokémon Snap - Nintendo Switch Price:$59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

The cat’s out of the bag-Super Mario 3D World is coming to the Nintendo Switch system!

The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game features the same great co-op gameplay

creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but also so much more. Additional details about what fun things this game has to offer will be revealed soon!

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - Nintendo Switch Price:$59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.