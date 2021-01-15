If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The CDC has plenty of coronavirus tips that the agency believes to be important, including a list of products you should have on hand.

Right now, there are a few that may be of particular interest to our readers as coronavirus cases soar and grocery-hoarding becomes more common in some regions.

Highlights include best-selling Powecom KN95 masks, black AccuMed KN95 masks, and Purell hand sanitizer.

Over the past few months, we’ve warned BGR Deals readers several times that another rush of grocery hoarding appeared to be inevitable. Then, reports of panic buying and grocery hoarding began popping up all over the place. If you’re looking to stock up on essentials and you’re worried that grocery hoarding in your area might make that difficult, the good news is that Amazon has so many key essentials in stock right now.

As far as which essentials you should look for, recently revised coronavirus guidelines on the CDC website list eight things that the Commission says everyone needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the CDC’s site says you should “ensure adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors. Supplies include soap, water, hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol, paper towels, tissues, disinfectant wipes, masks (as feasible), and no-touch trash cans.”

Definitely read through all of the CDC’s guidelines and pay attention as new updates are published. But those eight things listed by the CDC above are all considered to be crucial. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to soar all across the US, now might be a good time to stock up.

Face masks

Among BGR Deals readers, Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks are the best-selling options by a huge margin. The former has been a best-seller since the start of the pandemic, and the latter comes in three different colors including white, pink, and a sleek black color. You’ll also find a surprising 15% discount at Amazon for AccuMed cup style masks that are very popular as well. That means they’re just $2.12 each!

Other popular options for face covers include Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks, similar 3-ply masks in black, and Honeywell cloth masks that are flying off the shelves but take a while to be delivered right now.

Hand sanitizer

There’s a big hand sanitizer section on Amazon’s website with plenty of great options that are in stock and shipping right now. That said, Purell prices on Amazon are at the lowest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. Why bother with other brands when there’s so much Purell in stock? The most popular options among our readers are all sold directly by Amazon, and they’re all at the best prices we’ve seen in months: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles. You can also find nice big 1-liter bottles of Purell in stock right now, and all of these listings ship out immediately.

Disinfectant wipes

Face masks, hand sanitizer, and hand soap are all pretty easy to find these days, but disinfectant wipes are still pretty scarce in many stores and even online. Here is Amazon’s disinfectant wipes section so you can check out all the different options that are in stock right now. Of note, Clorox wipes and Purell wipes are both in stock right now and available to ship quickly, but prices are inflated so perhaps you should only buy them if you have an urgent need.

Hand soap

Just as important as hand sanitizer is hand soap, and there are plenty of great options in stock and ready to ship at Amazon. The CDC says to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Tissues

The CDC includes facial tissues on its list of must-have products, and it’s pretty obvious why. There are plenty of top brands in stock right now in Amazon’s tissue section, including Puffs Plus sold directly by Amazon.

Paper towels

The run on paper towels at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the US was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, and that continues to be the case. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are shipping out right away.

If you also need toilet paper, there’s plenty in stock — even Charmin!

Bottled water

Pandemic or no pandemic, many people stock up on bottled water during the winter months just to be safe. You’ll find tons of great options in Amazon’s bottled water section.

No-touch trash can

Last but certainly not least is a product that most people probably didn’t think much about until now: trash cans. The CDC says that everyone should have no-touch trash cans in their homes and offices, especially in common spaces where several different people are likely to use the trash can.

